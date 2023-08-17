The Drug Screening Market size to grow by USD 6.6599 billion from 2022 to 2027; Advancements in Drug Screening Technologies to Influence Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug screening market is expected to grow by USD 6,659.87 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 16.97% during 2022-2027. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drug screening is a major trend in the market. Drug screening processes are improved in accuracy, efficiency, and reliability using AI and ML algorithms. Using these systems, huge volumes of data and spot trends could be examined that could indicate drug use, producing more accurate results. Additionally, AI-based software can easily simplify data management and reporting, optimize overall workflow, and make drug trial decision-making smoother with AI. Hence, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drug Screening Market

Drug Screening Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drug screening market report covers the following areas:

Drug Screening Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The advancements in drug screening technologies are a key factor driving market growth. Drug sensitivity, specificity, and efficacy are factors driving innovation and advancement in testing equipment and procedures. Furthermore, through the incorporation of advanced analytical techniques such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), the identification and quantification of drug compounds is accomplished. Drug dependence allows for better identification of a wide variety of substances and their metabolites due to these developments. Hence, advancements in drug screening technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The development of alternative testing methods is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Sweat patch testing, oral fluid testing, and hair follicle testing are alternatives to traditional techniques. Furthermore, it challenges companies to make the necessary investments in alternative technologies to meet changing consumer preferences. In addition, changes to the existing regulatory framework and standardized process may be required to allow the use of alternative testing methods. Hence, the development of alternative testing methods is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Drug Screening Market 2023-2027: SegmentationDrug Screening Market is segmented as below:

Type

Drug Screening Products



Drug Screening Services

Application

Urine Samples



Breath Samples



Hair And Blood Samples



Oral Fluid Samples

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The market share growth by the drug screening products segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes test kits, analyzers, and consumables, and these are widely used for drug testing purposes. Demand for these items is steadily increasing due to increased drug abuse, tight restrictions, and concerns about worker safety. In addition, the demand for drug screening products has increased as the development of technology has developed more reliable drug screening solutions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Drug Screening Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the Drug Screening Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Healgen Scientific, LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., LINEAR CHEMICALS S.L.U, Lochness Medical Supplies Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., Premier Biotech Inc., Psychemedics Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Our research reports on the Drug Screening Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offering

Alfa Scientific Designs Inc - The company offers drug screening such as drug testing which provides saliva, urine CUPs, and single-drug urine tests.

The company offers drug screening such as drug testing which provides saliva, urine CUPs, and single-drug urine tests. Abbott Laboratories - The company offers drug screening such as drug testing kits and devices.

The company offers drug screening such as drug testing kits and devices. Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - The company offers drug screening such as Drager drug test 5000 which is carried out simply and quickly.

Drug Screening Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist drug screening market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drug screening market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drug screening market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drug screening market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The companion diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,029.63 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (life science, health centers, and others), indication (oncology, neurology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The rising use of personalized medicine is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The cancer diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,626.21 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic laboratories), type (IVD, imaging, and IDT), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The high prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Drug Screening Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,659.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 15.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Alfa Scientific Designs Inc, bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Healgen Scientific, LLC, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., LINEAR CHEMICALS S.L.U, Lochness Medical Supplies Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., Premier Biotech Inc., Psychemedics Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

