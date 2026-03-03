The Drummond Group, Inc. Chairman of the Board George Daniel Drummond Dies At 77

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drummond Group, Inc has announced the passing of Chairman George Daniel Drummond of Tuscaloosa, AL on February 27, 2026 in Tuscaloosa, AL. Mr. Drummond was 77 years old.

The Drummond Group has lost a visionary and our industry, a great leader.

The Drummond Group today includes companies acquired through the family office of the corporation to include oilfield manufacturing and service companies, niche building product manufacturing, commercial service companies & a real estate division with community developments in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama & Florida.

Mr. Drummond is survived by his two sons, nieces, nephews & numerous grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

James Samuel Drummond, Sr started the company in 1955 in Tuscaloosa, AL after returning to Coale Supply immediately following WWII.

Dan was employed by Park Supply Co, Inc. where he worked alongside his father and two brothers for over 40 years becoming President in 1992. He took over as Chairman of Drummond Investment Corporation in 2004.

Dan attended his beloved University of Alabama for 3 years where he joined Chi Phi fraternity and was subsequently elected pledge trainer. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi obtaining a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in Finance.

He was happiest traversing the Northern Gulf of America in family boats, at any event held at the University of Alabama but especially when his son, Jeremy #96, played football for the Crimson Tide from 99-02, officiating high school football games around the Southeast for almost 50 years and spending time with his grandchildren.

Dan was also a member of numerous civic and business organizations throughout his career. Visitation will be held Tuesday March 3 at 10 am at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with a service to follow at 11 am and burial thereafter. Pall bearers will be James Samuel, Jr, Mark Dwaine, Daniel Todd & Dr. James Joel Drummond. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Big Oak Ranch in Alabama.

SOURCE The Drummond Group, Inc.