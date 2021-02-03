The DSF Group Acquires Wheelhouse Apartments Of Fair Oaks In A $134,000,000 Deal

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DSF Group claims the Wheelhouse Apartments of Fair Oaks as their latest acquisition, increasing their total assets acquired in the last quarter to $300,000,000. The 491-unit building sits on 13 acres in the heart of Fairfax, VA and will be the latest Halstead product delivered to the Washington, D.C. MSA.

"We look forward to delivering another top-of-the-line apartment project to this vibrant Northern Virginia community," said Joshua Solomon, President of The DSF Group.

Built upon a strong track record of creating value through renovating, repositioning, and enhancing multi-family real estate investments, the property will undergo an extensive interior renovation to offer residents a premier living experience. The DSF Group is known for their integrated approach in creating property specific programs for each asset, custom tailored to the demographic. Their bold vision delivers a lifestyle to residents through market-leading amenities signature to Halstead properties.

Situated 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C., the property offers the ideal location for residents seeking the bustle of the city and a respite at home. The desirable Fair Oaks community offers restaurants, a shopping center, and parks nearby.

About The DSF Group

With over $3.5 billion invested in real estate, offices in Boston and Washington, D.C. and decades of deep-seated experience, The DSF Group strives to create unique, award-winning properties. We acquire well located multi-family properties near transportation hubs and then reposition the properties through the implementation of well thought out renovations, amenities and technology. From development and renovations through construction and asset management, financing and design, we are hands-on operators. The steady involvement of our principals drives the results of every project we invest in. For more information please visit us at www.thedsfgroup.com .

