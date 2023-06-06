The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, Taps CYPFER as Chief Digital Security Advisor as Global Business Booms

News provided by

CYPFER

06 Jun, 2023, 09:45 ET

With The Growth of The Duchess' New Publications and Positive North American Presence, Threats Loom

TORONTO and MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The office of The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, announced today the appointment of cyber security pioneer, Mr. Daniel Tobok, CEO CYPFER, to lead digital security efforts across global platforms.

Sarah, Duchess of York, is a bestselling author, television personality, dedicated philanthropist, and a former member of the British royal family. Sarah has been instrumentally involved with several charities as a patron and spokesperson, primarily focusing on helping cancer patients and children. She has been the patron of Teenage Cancer Trust since 1990 and founded Children in Crisis and Sarah's Trust. The Duchess has published several children's books, bestselling fiction books for adults, and continues to be a beloved media personality and film producer.

"I trust CYPFER for all of my digital security needs," Duchess shared. "From protection of my name and likeness to proactively safeguarding fan data, the professionals at CYPFER keep me feeling secure with their deep experience, cutting edge technology and strategic techniques. With CYPFER I always know my digital needs are protected and I am in good hands."

According to Forbes Magazine, "a high-profile celebrity, VIP or well-known personality, is at risk to have their identity be misused online…fake accounts, hacking, bullying, and impersonations are common challenges impacting celebrities and companies daily."

"The temperature of cyber threat is particularly high with threat levels rising in and across Europe. Celebrities and high-profile people are of particular interest to those looking to disrupt the integrity of their efforts and we are quite diligent at detecting these threats before they cause harm," shares Tobok, the nearly two-decade pioneer in the space.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a market leader in ransomware post-breach remediation who provides 24/7 service to businesses, organizations, and governments any time on a global scale. CYPFER combines deep experience in structured, exceptionally creative and threat intelligence enriched negotiation techniques to deliver results that far surpass markets statistics for cyber-extortion and ransomware events. Their expert team of cybersecurity professionals works with several prominent global insurance carriers, leading law firms and Fortune 1000 organizations.

CYPFER's core services include:

CYPFER is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company employs 100+ people around Canada, USA, Caribbean, and UK.

For inquiries, please contact: Daniel Tobok via email [email protected]

Media Contact:
Richard Dolan
1 (647) 991-5242
[email protected]

SOURCE CYPFER

