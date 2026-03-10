The Duckhorn Portfolio Selects InnoVint as Winery Operating System Following Comprehensive RFP Process

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duckhorn Portfolio, North America's premier luxury wine company, has selected InnoVint as its winery operating system following a comprehensive evaluation and RFP process. The decision reflects Duckhorn's focus on modernizing its winemaking operations with a platform and a partner capable of supporting both current complexity and long-term growth.

Why The Duckhorn Portfolio Chose InnoVint

The Duckhorn Portfolio sought a modern, scalable solution to unify winemaking operations across multiple facilities while maintaining accuracy, compliance, and operational visibility. InnoVint was selected not only for its integrated, production-first platform, but for its deep industry expertise and proven ability to guide complex wineries through system transitions with confidence.

"InnoVint stood out as more than a technology provider," said PJ Alviso, Vice President of Winegrowing at The Duckhorn Portfolio. "During our evaluation of the winemaking software options that are out there, InnoVint was a clear winner. Their exceptional product, extensive knowledge base, and unwavering passion as builders align perfectly with the values we hold dear at Duckhorn. Just as importantly, we trusted their team to advise us through the migration process and help us make smart decisions along the way."

InnoVint's winery operating system brings together vineyard tracking, grape intake, bulk wine movements, lab analysis, work orders, costing, and compliance in a single, purpose-built platform. Its API-driven architecture supports seamless integrations with broader business and ERP tools while providing the flexibility to support future growth, new facilities, and custom crush relationships.

What the Partnership Includes

As part of the partnership, Duckhorn will work closely with InnoVint's implementation and customer success teams, leveraging a proven migration framework, hands-on training, and ongoing advisory support. InnoVint will also bring its internal technical resources to help design and deliver tailored solutions on top of the platform, supporting Duckhorn's unique data, reporting, and operational needs across winemaking, operations, and finance teams.

"What stood out to us in this process was how thoughtful The Duckhorn Portfolio was in evaluating not just the software, but the partnership," said Ashley Leonard, CEO of InnoVint. "They asked the right questions and were deeply focused on what it would take to support their teams through a transition like this. We're proud they chose InnoVint to empower their operations, and we're excited to work in partnership with such an incredible portfolio and their teams."

The partnership reinforces InnoVint's position as a trusted partner to premium and enterprise wineries seeking not just modern software, but experienced guidance in building healthier, more connected winery operations.

About InnoVint

InnoVint is the leading winery operating system, trusted by more than 2,000 wine brands of every size. InnoVint's all-in-one platform brings production, inventory, compliance, and costing into one simple system, giving wineries a single source of truth from vineyard to bottle. With tools tailored to how wineries actually work, InnoVint helps teams stay organized, reduce manual tasks, understand true costs, and make better decisions at every step. InnoVint's mission is to help wineries run healthy, resilient, successful businesses. To learn more visit us at https://www.innovint.us

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America's premier luxury wine company, with eleven wineries, nine state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, five tasting rooms and over 2,200 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 38 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley's Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America's most revered wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Sonoma-Cutrer, Goldeneye, Calera, Greenwing, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback and Postmark. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California's North and Central coasts, Oregon and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $230 across more than 15 varietals. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more, visit us at https://www.duckhornportfolio.com/

SOURCE InnoVint Inc.