The Dunk Collective and Sparkit Media Announce $1M Creator Partnership Leveraging Fan-Directed Non-Branded Video Collabs

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dunk Collective , a multi-year initiative focused on bringing exposure to professional dunking and forging connections between basketball and its fanbase, and Sparkit Media Inc ., a fan-directed media and digital Ad platform designed to reimagine monetization and sponsorship of UGC, today announced a partnership valued at $1m focused on increasing exposure, growing membership and expanding sponsorship for the worldwide dunking community.

leverage Sparkit's real-time voting and fan engagement to expand community and supercharge online reach and sales.

"When it comes to authentic content collaboration and innovative monetization for athlete creators, The Dunk Collective and Sparkit are a match made in digital heaven," said Elliott Charles, Founder. "The DC mission is to showcase the artistry of our talented and influential roster while engaging a diverse audience of superfans to create online events that benefit the entire online community. Having that content Powered by Sparkit supercharges our growth, viewership and sponsorship opportunities for our collective members."

Sparkit has built groundbreaking digital media technology designed to revolutionize the way athlete creators generate revenue while providing sponsors with unparalleled reach, clicks, and conversions. Sparkit gives sponsors an arms-length connection to creator content through non-branded videos and custom hashtags, which creates a 'credibility loop' that nurtures brand loyalty and organic growth. Sparkit has built a new digital marketplace based on trusted exchanges of value for all participants. The shift from overt commodity selling to authentic community building is what makes Sparkit unique.

"Powered by Sparkit is designed to support athlete creators like The Dunk Collective while delivering value to fans and sponsors," said Clovis Najm, Sparkit CEO. "We are excited to have a like-minded partner in The Dunk Collective where collaboration and community are key to creating amazing content, attracting and retaining new athlete creators, creating valuable partnership opportunities and elevating online brand exposure exponentially."

Sparkit is a trusted Media Network leveraging collaboration, real-time voting and unique digital advertising for authentic non-branded video content. Sparkit is compatible with other Web 3.0 technologies including eWallets, validation and authentication technologies.

