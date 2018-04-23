NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The dust control systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381192



The dust control systems market is projected to reach USD 20.08 billion by 2023, from USD 15.67 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.08% between 2018 and 2023. The market is driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization. The high cost associated with advanced dust control systems and lack of technical awareness can be expected to restrict the market growth.



The wet electrostatic precipitators segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2018 to 2023.

The wet electrostatic precipitators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The wet electrostatic precipitator systems come with a multi-stage filter and tubular design to control emissions, which contain acid mists and condensed organics.



They are used to treat sub-micron particulates, such as aerosols or fumes.They are among the latest technologies used by the manufacturers for dust control currently.



The growth for this segment is expected to be comparatively higher.



The tractor-mounted controllers segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2018 to 2023.

The tractor-mounted controllers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ease of use and large area coverage for dust control in construction, mining, oil & gas, and chemical industries are driving the market for tractor-mounted dust control systems.



India is projected to be the fastest-growing country-level market in the Asia Pacific dust control systems market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific dust control systems market is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023.The demand for dust control systems is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region owing to the higher adoption of new technologies and increase in awareness about health concerns.



Dust control systems have higher potential in India owing to the growth of construction and mining businesses.The growth of the textile industry and initiatives taken by governments in order to control the dust are driving the market for dust control systems.



The increasing availability of innovative dust control systems is also expected to drive the demand for dust control systems in the Asia Pacific region.

The breakdown of the primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region conducted during the research study, is as follows:

• By Company type: Tier I – 40%, Tier II – 20%, and Tier III – 40%

• By Designation: C-Level – 40%, Directors – 20%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific –35%, South America – 10%, RoW – 5%



Note: Tier I: Revenue > USD 1 billion; Tier II: Revenue USD 500 million to < USD 1 billion; Tier III: Revenue < USD 500 million



The global market for dust control systems is dominated by large players such as Nederman Holding (Sweden), Donaldson Company (US), and Illinois Tool Works (US). Some other players include Sly Filters (UK), Spraying Systems (US), CW Machine Worx (US), Dust Control Systems (UK), Colliery Dust Control (South Africa), Duztech AB (Sweden), Dust Control Technologies (US), Savic (Belgium), Heylo (Germany), BossTek (US), EmiControls (Italy), and Beltran Technologies (US).



Research Coverage

The report analyzes the dust control systems market for different type, mobility, end-use industry, and region.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments.



Furthermore, the report also includes in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall dust control systems market and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381192



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dust-control-systems-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-20-08-billion-by-2023--from-usd-15-67-billion-in-2018--at-a-cagr-of-5-08-between-2018-and-2023--300634621.html