The DUST Test and Mosaic Diagnostics Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Environmental and Clinical Correlation for Mold-Related Illness

New collaboration bridges the gap between home environmental assessment and clinical testing, empowering consumers with more actionable insights into the connection between home and health

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DUST Test and Mosaic Diagnostics have announced a strategic partnership designed to strengthen the connection between environmental exposures and health outcomes. By combining advanced home-based environmental screening with high-quality, precision laboratory testing, the collaboration provides both consumers and practitioners with a more comprehensive framework for understanding how mold exposure and water-damaged buildings may be impacting wellness and long-term health.

The partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing one of the most persistent challenges in environmental medicine: understanding the relationship between what is present within a home environment and what is occurring within the body. For consumers, this means a clearer, more complete picture, without needing to navigate separate environmental and clinical tests on their own.

As part of this collaboration, The DUST Test is introducing the Mycotoxin Body + Home Panel, a new bundled offering that pairs The DUST Test's at-home dust screening with Mosaic Diagnostics' MycoTOX Profile®, an at-home urine-based assay that evaluates mycotoxins from some of the most toxigenic mold classes. Together, the two tests give consumers and practitioners a side-by-side view of mold species present in the home alongside any related mycotoxin levels in the body, all from the comfort of home.

"Historically, environmental testing and patient testing have often existed in separate silos," said Michael Rubino, Co-Founder of The DUST Test and Founder of HomeCleanse. "This partnership helps bridge that gap by giving both consumers and practitioners a clearer picture of how environmental findings may correlate with clinical biomarkers. Our goal is to provide more confidence, clarity, and direction, whether someone is proactively investing in their wellness and longevity or working with a clinical provider to get to the root of ongoing symptoms."

Mosaic Diagnostics brings more than three decades of experience in functional laboratory testing, including advanced mycotoxin analysis that helps evaluate a person's internal exposure and toxic burden. Together, the two organizations are creating an integrated approach that allows consumers and practitioners to assess both potential sources of exposure and the impact those exposures may be having on the body.

"More people are taking an active role in understanding the factors that may be influencing their health, and environmental exposures are an important part of that conversation. Mycotoxins can have significant health impacts for some individuals, yet exposure often goes unrecognized. By pairing The DUST Test with our MycoTOX Profile®, we're empowering practitioners and consumers with more complete insights that can help identify potential sources of exposure and support more informed health decisions," said Scott Mattivi, CEO, Mosaic Diagnostics.

The combined testing approach may be particularly valuable for individuals seeking a deeper understanding of their environment and overall wellness, including those focused on longevity, proactive health optimization, and identifying root causes behind symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, respiratory concerns, immune dysregulation, neurological symptoms, and inflammation.

In addition to improving consumer and patient care, the partnership also reflects a shared commitment to advancing scientific understanding of the home-health connection. The DUST Test has established an Institutional Review Board (IRB) to support the collection and evaluation of environmental and clinical correlation data. This initiative will help generate meaningful research aimed at improving how environmental exposures are evaluated and understood within healthcare settings.

To learn more, join The DUST Test and Mosaic Diagnostics for a live clinical webinar, Hidden Exposure: Uncovering Mold-Driven Illness Through Dual Testing, on July 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.

For additional information on the MycoTOX Profile & The DUST Test, please visit www.TheDustTest.com.

About THE DUST Test

The DUST Test is an at-home environmental screening kit, developed through the combined expertise of We Inspect and HomeCleanse, that uses advanced PCR-based analysis of household dust to identify mold species commonly associated with water-damaged buildings and hidden mold growth. Backed by experts, it delivers lab-grade accuracy and clear, actionable insights, connecting consumers and practitioners with a network of inspection and remediation professionals to support healthier living environments. Learn more at www.TheDustTest.com.

About Mosaic Diagnostics

Mosaic Diagnostics, a global pioneer in precision health testing, is on a mission to restore and sustain health by addressing the root cause of complex, chronic disease. MosaicDX empowers practitioners with high-quality, precision testing; deep clinical expertise; trusted education - backed by decades of demonstrated experience - so patients can fully embrace life again. Learn more at mosaicdx.com.

About We Inspect

We Inspect is a leading environmental inspection company specializing in health-focused assessments of homes affected by water damage, mold contamination, and indoor environmental concerns. Through its nationwide network of inspectors and environmental consultants, We Inspect helps homeowners, renters, healthcare practitioners, and remediation professionals identify hidden sources of contamination and develop data-driven action plans. As a co-creator of The DUST Test, We Inspect is committed to advancing the understanding of the relationship between indoor environments and human health through education, research, and practical solutions.

About HomeCleanse

HomeCleanse is a leading provider of precision mold remediation and indoor air quality. Founded by renowned air quality and environmental wellness expert Michael Rubino, HomeCleanse combines cutting-edge science, proprietary remediation protocols, and education to help people reclaim safe, clean living spaces. What began as a mold remediation business grew once the team saw the connection between household air toxins and human illness/ HomeCleanse has since spent over a decade partnering with scientists and functional health experts to build healthier homes. Its mission is to transform how people think about their indoor environments, with a dedication to creating and enabling better living through cleaner air

SOURCE HomeCleanse LLC