Increasing necessity to understand the immediate needs of customer and reduce customer churn rate due to growing competition to drive the Digital Experience Platform (DXP) market

The DXP market is projected to grow from USD 7.9 billion in 2019 to USD 13.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2019 to 2024. The increasing need to understand the immediate requirements of the customer and reducing customer churn rates due to growing competition has led organizations to deploy DXP. However, reluctance to transit from traditional to modern solutions and data security mandates could pose challenges to the market growth.

• By component, platform segment to account for a higher market share during forecast period



Based on component, the platform segment is expected to hold a higher market share than the services segment during the forecast period.Organizations deploy DXPs to empower customers with highly connected personalized experiences across a wide range of websites, stores, call centers, mobile apps, social media, emails, virtual assistants, and other touchpoints.



Customer queries are also expected to be resolved through automatic response processes, through DXP wherein the customers receive real-time feedback of the posed queries.

• By services, managed services segment to hold a larger market size during forecast period



In the DXP market by services, the managed services segment is expected to hold a larger market size than the professional services segment during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for the management of DXP operations on-premises as well as on the cloud. The prime responsibility of the managed service providers is to improve the efficiency of inbound and outbound operations cost-effectively for enterprises.



Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to widespread adoption of emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and analytics. The presence of growing economies such as China and India which are rapidly implementing latest technologies is also expected to contribute to the growth of the DXP market in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the DXP market.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 16%

• By Designation: C-Level – 38%, Director Level – 30%, Managers–32%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 35%, Middle East & Africa – 5% and Latin America – 5%



The following key DXP vendors are profiled in the report:

• Adobe Systems (US)

• Oracle (US)

• SAP (Germany)

• IBM (US)

• Microsoft (US)

• Salesforce (US)

• OpenText (Canada)

• SDL (UK)

• Sitecore (US)

• Acquia (US)

• Jahia (Switzerland)

• Episerver (US)

• Squiz (Australia)

• BloomReach (US)

• Liferay (US)

• Kentico (Czech Republic)

• Censhare (Germany)



Research Coverage

DXP market is segmented by component (platform and services), deployment type (cloud and on-premises), vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the DXP market.



