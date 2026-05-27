The Dynami Foundation Announces Support of 2026 Conquer Cancer Young Investigator Award Recipient Focused on Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer

DETROIT, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dynami Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to advancing research and scientific understanding of invasive lobular breast cancer (ILC), is proud to announce the recipient of the 2026 Conquer Cancer – Dynami Foundation Young Investigator Award (YIA), funded through Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation.

The $50,000 grant has been awarded to Shoshana Rosenzweig, MD, a radiation oncology resident and clinical researcher at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, for her research focused on improving long-term outcomes and treatment personalization for patients diagnosed with invasive lobular breast cancer.

Dr. Rosenzweig's funded research project, "Impact of Radiation Therapy and Genomic Risk Stratification on Long Term Outcomes in Patients with Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer and Clinical, Radiographic and Genomic Patterns in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer," will evaluate one of the largest known cohorts of patients with invasive lobular carcinoma studied to date, including more than 8,000 patients. The research aims to better understand recurrence patterns, metastatic spread, radiation treatment strategies, and genomic risk factors specific to ILC — a biologically distinct and historically understudied subtype of breast cancer.

Invasive lobular carcinoma accounts for approximately 10–15% of all breast cancer diagnoses, yet receives disproportionately low disease-specific research funding despite its unique biology and tendency for late metastatic recurrence. Current treatment approaches for ILC are often extrapolated from studies focused primarily on invasive ductal carcinoma, leaving significant gaps in subtype-specific evidence and treatment guidance.

"As a breast cancer survivor and founder of the Dynami Foundation, this collaboration with Conquer Cancer represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking investment needed to change the future of invasive lobular breast cancer research," said Flora Migyanka, founder of the Dynami Foundation. "For far too long, patients diagnosed with lobular breast cancer — particularly those facing metastatic recurrence years after their initial diagnosis — have lacked the research attention, clinical understanding, and subtype-specific data they deserve. Supporting promising early-career investigators like Dr. Rosenzweig is essential if we are going to accelerate discoveries, improve long-term outcomes, and ultimately transform care for patients living with ILC."

Dr. Rosenzweig's research will examine whether varying radiation strategies, genomic testing, and tumor DNA sequencing can help identify which patients with ILC may be at greater risk. The study will also evaluate distinct metastatic patterns and long-term recurrence timing associated with lobular breast cancer, with the goal of improving surveillance and individualized patient care.

The Young Investigator Award is one of Conquer Cancer's premier research funding programs supporting early-career physician-scientists during the critical transition from fellowship training to faculty appointment. Since its inception, more than 1,700 investigators have received Young Investigator Awards supporting innovative cancer research initiatives worldwide.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Dynami Foundation's recent commitment of $250,000 in catalytic seed funding to launch the Lobular American Research Consortium (LARC), a first-of-its-kind collaborative initiative dedicated exclusively to advancing invasive lobular carcinoma research. Over the past several years, the Dynami Foundation has contributed more than $3 million in funding across more than 20 lobular breast cancer research projects aimed at accelerating scientific discovery and improving patient outcomes.

About the Dynami Foundation

The Dynami Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to advancing research and scientific understanding of invasive lobular breast cancer. Founded by breast cancer survivor Flora Migyanka, the foundation supports innovative research initiatives, scientific collaboration, and patient-driven efforts aimed at improving outcomes for individuals diagnosed with lobular breast cancer.

About Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation

Conquer Cancer funds research for every cancer, every patient, everywhere. Since 1984, its Grants & Awards program has awarded more than $203 million through more than 9,800 grants and awards to improve cancer care and accelerate breakthroughs in clinical and translational oncology research. Conquer Cancer donors support vital programs needed to deliver the highest quality patient care and share a vision of a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. For more information, visit CONQUER.ORG.

Media Reations:

Jill Giacomino

[email protected]

The Dynami Foundation

SOURCE The Dynami Foundation