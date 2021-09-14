The Dynamic Duo Strikes Again! Whistleblower Attorney, Daniel J. Ocasio and Certified Fraud Examiner, Christopher Piacentile, Take Part in Important Downey Settlement Regarding Fraudulent Billing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dynamic Duo strikes again! Managing Partner, Daniel Ocasio and Christopher Piacentile, CFE, two members of the DJO Whistleblower Law Group and the originators of uncovering this industry-wide fraud, have struck again. Fresh off the $40 million Apria settlement, this is now the second identical respiratory fraud settlement they have managed.

SuperCare Health, Inc., a Downey-based provider, has agreed to settle allegations that it took advantage of public health care programs through billing for ventilator services that weren't medically reasonable or necessary. The whistleblower in this case, a respiratory therapist who worked for SuperCare, will receive substantial compensation for his part in exposing the corrupt practices enacted by the company. The primary basis of the claim focuses on fraudulent billing practices.

The major counts of this criminal activity can be summarized as follows:

This settlement agreement was based out of two states: California and Nevada , where non-invasive ventilators (or NIVs) were provided by SuperCare and allegedly billed to public health programs when these NIVs were no longer needed or necessary.

and , where non-invasive ventilators (or NIVs) were provided by SuperCare and allegedly billed to public health programs when these NIVs were no longer needed or necessary. SuperCare then submitted, or caused others to submit, false claims to Medicare and Medicaid between May 2013 and October 2019 as a result.

Full details of the settlement can be found here .

This case is a prime example of how powerful whistleblowers are in enacting change and demanding justice. These two members of the DJO Whistleblower Law Group played an important role in this case. Managing Partner, Daniel Ocasio, worked tirelessly as part of the litigation team, and Director of Investigations, Christopher Piacentile, was the originating and lead investigator. This settlement showcased the dedication and expertise that these two individuals bring to the DJO Whistleblower Law Group.

Daniel Ocasio, Christopher Piacentile, and the rest of the team would like to thank the brave individual who came forward to do the right thing and demand justice. Whistleblowers tend to receive between 15%-25% of the settlement once it is complete. Coming forward as a whistleblower is not an easy task, but it is an important one that can make a difference. If you find yourself in a position where you witness fraudulent activity, reach out to the DJO Whistleblower Law Group team. They will provide a supportive, confidential environment to speak freely and assist in holding organizations accountable.

About the DJO Whistleblower Law Group

The DJO Whistleblower Law Group was created with a mission to assist individuals in reporting fraudulent activity. Comprised of a highly experienced team of whistleblower experts, lawyers, and even former whistleblowers, our team has investigated and participated in some of the largest and most groundbreaking whistleblower cases.

SOURCE: DJO Whistleblower Law Group

SOURCE DJO Whistleblower Law Group

Related Links

https://whistleblowerlawfirms.com/

