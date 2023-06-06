The Dyrt Announces New Head of Sales Rob Hudson, Formerly of Outside

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has announced that Rob Hudson is joining the company as head of sales. Hudson has spent two decades in advertising media and technology, most recently as senior sales director at Outside Interactive for the past three years.

Rob Hudson
"Hiring Rob as our first head of sales is a monumental moment for The Dyrt," says CEO Kevin Long. "Rob's unique expertise and experience in the outdoor space will help drive our vision to become much more than the best resource for places to camp. His new team will create a more robust offering for campers — one that will help them camp better overall."

Prior to managing a team of sales executives at Outside, Hudson worked for publishers Active Interest Media and Time Inc./Bonnier Corporation and was part of the team that launched Mountain Media in 2009.

"I'm an entrepreneur at heart. I've successfully launched companies as well as joined early-stage startups to help accelerate their revenue streams," says Hudson. "Jumping on board with a company that's on a trajectory like The Dyrt is an amazing opportunity. I'll be heading up partnerships and helping build the foundation of products and our go-to-market strategy. The Dyrt has a rapidly growing audience base, so while we're building infrastructure for the future, we're also focusing on all the amazing things that are happening right now."

Hudson graduated from St. Lawrence University in New York and began his career as a sales specialist with REI in Denver. A decade later he was working in partnerships and business developments with Adventure Project, Inc. when it was acquired by REI.

A licensed pilot, Hudson volunteers with the Recreational Aviation Foundation, which focuses on preserving, improving and creating backcountry airstrips for general aviation use. He also volunteers with Pilots N Paws, a group which works for the rescuing, sheltering and adopting of animals, by assisting with animal transportation.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 8 million user-generated reviews for RV, cabin, glamping and tent camping. The Dyrt also has the largest collection of campsites including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. Campers use The Dyrt to book camping, discover new places to camp and get reservations at sold-out campgrounds. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get advanced maps and discounts on camping. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives over 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

