The Dyrt Announces the 2023 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has announced the 2023 Best Places To Camp Regional Awards based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. These destinations are among the most highly rated, celebrated and sought-after camping locales in the country.

"According to our 2023 Camping Report , more Americans are camping now than at any other time in history," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "The number of reviews, photos and tips from The Dyrt's community of campers doubled in the past year to 8 million, creating the most well-rounded picture of the 50,000 campgrounds, resorts and dispersed camping areas in the country. There are so many great options, but these 10 in each region are the best of the best."

For the purpose of these rankings, the country was split up into six regions:

The 61 highly rated campsites — there was a tie for 10th in the Southeast — contained in these lists are located on both public lands and private property. They are within national and state parks, national grasslands and national lakeshores. Some are traditional campgrounds, others are resorts and RV parks, and of course there are dispersed areas and back country for the hardcore campers. From the mountains of Alaska to the beaches of Florida, and from the northern woods of Maine to the Hawaiian Islands, these are the places to add to your list.

"There's never been a better time to be a camper," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "Because of camping's explosion in popularity, property managers and private landowners are meeting that demand by expanding their calendars, offering more amenities and adding new types of camping. The 2023 Best Places to Camp are the bona fide cream of the crop, but the competition is fierce and the future is bright."

