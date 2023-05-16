The Dyrt Announces the 2023 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest Region

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has announced the 2023 Best Places To Camp: Top 10 in the Midwest Region based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. These destinations are among the most highly rated, celebrated and sought-after camping locales in the region.

Top 10 in the Midwest Region

"According to our 2023 Camping Report , more Americans are camping now than at any other time in history," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "The number of reviews, photos and tips from The Dyrt's community of campers doubled in the past year to 8 million, creating the most well-rounded picture of the 50,000 campgrounds, resorts and dispersed camping areas in the country. There are so many great options, but these are the best of the best in the Midwest Region."

Voyageurs National Park, a campground on the Canadian border in Minnesota where every campsite must be accessed by water, is ranked No. 1 in the Midwest Region. Pictured Rocks in Michigan was designated the first national lakeshore in the U.S. in 1966. B Berry Farms & Co. in Missouri is a campground that doubles as a pick-your-own berry farm.

"What a great little family-owned and -run campground," says The Dyrt camper Doug J. about Sandy Springs Campground in Ohio. "The only thing you'll hear are barges running up and down the Ohio River and an occasional train over on the Kentucky side. Spots are big, grounds are neat and clean and the service is friendly and accommodating."

"There's never been a better time to be a camper," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "Because of camping's explosion in popularity, property managers and private landowners are meeting that demand by expanding their calendars, offering more amenities and adding new types of camping. The 2023 Best Places to Camp are the bona fide cream of the crop, but the competition is fierce and the future is bright."

