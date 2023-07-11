The Dyrt Announces the 2023 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has announced the 2023 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. As usual, the characteristics of these particular campsites run the gamut of what makes camping so popular.

"If you ask 10 people their favorite thing about camping, you might get 10 different answers," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "Whether your favorite campsite is up in the mountains, beside the ocean, in the middle of the desert or close to a big city, they can all offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences and become your favorite memories. Our annual Best Places to Camp list recognizes campgrounds that are truly next level and resonate with a wide variety of people."

The Dyrt's 2023 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. are:

  1. Denali National Park Wonder Lake Campground, Alaska
  2. Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
  3. Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Texas
  4. Goblin Valley State Park, Utah
  5. Many Glacier Campground, Montana
  6. Alabama Hills Recreation Area, California
  7. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Backcountry Sites, Michigan
  8. Cathedral Pines Campground, Maine
  9. Cherokee Rock Village, Alabama
  10. Keuka Lake State Park, New York

In the three years The Dyrt has released a national Top 10 list of the Best Places to Camp, Alabama Hills Recreation Area is the only spot to appear all three years. Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Goblin Valley State Park and Many Glacier Campground are each on the national list for the second time. Each of these campgrounds was ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in The Dyrt's Best Places to Camp Regional Awards that were announced in May.

"Every day that goes by, The Dyrt community of campers keeps adding more photos, reviews and general information that further clarifies and captures the essence of camping in the United States," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Releasing this list each summer is one of our favorite things to do. It's the culmination of another year of campers generously sharing their knowledge to help other campers optimize their own adventures and make the most of their time in the great outdoors."

About The Dyrt
The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 8 million user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. The Dyrt is how campers search, save and book camping of any type anywhere in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds, advanced maps, discounts on camping and more. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives more than 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

