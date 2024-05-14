PORTLAND, Ore., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has announced the 2024 Best Places To Camp Regional Awards based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. These destinations include some of the hottest and trendiest campgrounds of the past year, popular picks from The Dyrt campers, and well-established, sought-after properties that make their way onto this list every year.

The Dyrt Announces the 2024 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the Central Region

"Camping is more of a year-round activity now than it's ever been, but I still love May because it's the traditional beginning of the camping season, and we get to unveil our annual lists of the Best Places to Camp in each region of the country," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "On this year's lists we see private campgrounds that are working harder than ever to provide the amenities that campers desire these days, while also remaining true to the essence of providing an experience in nature. Free camping locations on some of the most naturally beautiful land in the country dominate this year's lists as well. Congratulations to all the winners. Campers, update your bucket lists!"

Here are the Top 10 in the Central Region:

If Best Places to Camp ever hands out a Lifetime Achievement award, the favorite would have to be "The Wall." It's been ranked in the Top 2 in its region each of the past three years, a claim that can be made by no other campground in the U.S. Some of the best dispersed camping in the country is found in the middle of the country, something anyone who's been to Scoria Pit or Neches Bluff Overlook would be hard-pressed to argue. Big Pine Campground provides a comfort oasis in the rugged Black Hills.

"We weren't even here and parked … 15 minutes later and three bison come right past my camper," says The Dyrt camper Kristi D. about Juniper Campground in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, No. 5 on the list. "I knew we would see them but wow!!! I was in awe."

The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report Presented by the All-New Toyota Tacoma found that nearly 85 million Americans went camping last year. With that many people and that much demand, "the perfect camping trip" can mean so many different things. The 2024 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards reflect that.

"There's no concrete, one-size-fits-all definition as to what makes for a great camping experience," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "There's something for everyone in every region in the Best Places to Camp Regional Awards. These lists can also be an invitation to explore a new region. Now's the time for all the people who have discovered camping in the past few years to really spread their wings and take their love of camping to the next level. Get on the road this summer and check these places out!"

See all of the 2024 Best Places To Camp Regional Awards on The Dyrt.

