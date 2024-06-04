The Dyrt Announces the 2024 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has announced the Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma . The rankings are based on recent reviews and ratings from The Dyrt's vast community of campers. Many of these campgrounds are set among some the most beautiful natural wonders America has to offer, while others have world-class amenities.

"With nearly 85 million campers in this country, people's tastes are going to be wildly different," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "We're confident that the dream destinations that made it onto the Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. list all provide exceptional experiences and lifetime memories. Each is amazing in its own way and deserves to be discovered."

These are The Dyrt's Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma:

Just pulling one word from the name of each campground gives an indication of the variety captured by this list — grasslands, forest, mountain, bay, valley, springs, canyon, park, lake … elkamp? (Elkamp is a portmanteau for elevated camping.) The rates to stay at these campgrounds are also an indicator of camping's something-for-everyone vibe, ranging from free up to nearly $300 a night.

"America is an amazing place with so many incredible campgrounds," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "People may not realize how many there actually are; if every single day you went to a different campground in the U.S., it would take 140 years to see them all. That's why we love The Dyrt camping community because we collectively get to stay at every campground in the country. And when it comes time to unveil Best Places to Camp, we rely on the reviews that have poured in over the past year to determine the best of the best."

This year, The Dyrt has teamed up with the 2024 Toyota Tacoma to present Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. It's a natural partnership, as many of the campgrounds on the list are on rugged terrain and best reached via a vehicle designed with outdoor recreation in mind. A shiny 2024 Toyota Tacoma also looks magnificent loaded with camping gear at a classic campsite.

"I think my favorite part of this year's Best Places to Camp list is the number of truly amazing free camping locations that are on it," Smith says. "When you're at The Wall or Saddle Mountain at the Grand Canyon, there's no doubt that some of the best things in life — and best nature experiences — are free. On the other hand, sometimes you just feel like camping in luxury with an ocean view and s'mores ingredients delivered right to your campsite at a place like Bay Point Landing. To each camper their own."

View detailed descriptions of The Dyrt's Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S. presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, and also check out the 2024 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards , which were announced in May.

The Dyrt is the most comprehensive camping resource with millions of user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. The Dyrt is how campers search, save and book camping of any type anywhere in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO , campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds , advanced maps, discounts on camping and more. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives more than 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

