The Dyrt Helps Campers Beat the Heat

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the hottest summer on record, The Dyrt, the top camping app in the U.S. offers tips on how to find some heat relief while camping . Camping has skyrocketed in popularity over the past two summers with more people looking for local vacations where they can experience new landscapes close to home, particularly during the multiple heat waves that have scorched the US this summer.

Lower Blue Lake Dispersed Camping in Colorado, by The Dyrt camper Ryan F

The Dyrt recommends 6 different methods to "beat the heat" from natural cooling methods like increased elevation and forest shade, to camping resorts known for their iconic pools and air conditioned recreation centers. See the 6 tips below with a few campground recommendations for each and read the full article for more information.

1. Find a campground at a higher elevation

2. Camp along the Ocean

3. Head North for temperate camping

4. Find a campsite with a natural spring to soak in

5. Head to a forested campsite for shade

6. Visit a camping resort with a pool

Moose Hillock — New Hampshire (Tropical pool with waterslides and swim in movie theater)

— (Tropical pool with waterslides and swim in movie theater) South Forty RV Ranch — Arizona (Pool and hot tub open year-round)

— (Pool and hot tub open year-round) Sleeping Buffalo Hot Springs — Montana (Pools heated by natural hot springs

"When it's really hot out, people who have air conditioning are sometimes inclined to stay inside," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "But campgrounds can be cooler than nearby residential areas. We hope this list helps people enjoy the great outdoors on hot summer days rather than being cooped up indoors."

