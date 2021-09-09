The Dyrt Maps Out the Ultimate 2021 Fall Foliage Camping Road Trip

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt has created the Ultimate 2021 Fall Foliage Camping Road Trip that will be sure to inspire the adventurer, camper and leaf-peeper in all of us. Curating the best leaf-viewing content submitted by its vast camper community, as well as using foliage prediction mapping, The Dyrt has created a two-month, 12-state journey — with plenty of stop-overs — that starts in Wyoming and heads due east to New England and south to Virginia.

"Fall is the perfect season for camping. Temperatures are dropping and the leaves are popping," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Foliage is a multi-billion-dollar industry, but it seems like it's over before you know it every year. So we used The Dyrt PRO Trip Planner to map out the road trip of a lifetime where people can stay at incredible campgrounds during peak foliage for almost two months straight!"

Extreme weather has made predicting the timing of the color changes a bit trickier than usual. Jim Salge, foliage reporter for Yankee magazine , says foliage in the Mountain West will be short and sweet, but it could be a great year for aspens. The Dyrt picked Aspen Glen Campground in Colorado as the second stop on the trip. One of the October destinations is the North South Lake Campground in New York's Catskill Mountains. Salge says "foliage in New York state, especially the Catskills, should be timely, bright, and beautiful."

Not able to embark on the trip of a lifetime right now? That's understandable. Either way, this trip highlights 11 campgrounds that are the essence of autumn in America. If there's one near you, make plans to get out to see the yellows, reds and oranges splashed across nature's canvas.

