The Dyrt Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 Amid Another Year of Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year. This recognition marks a year of tremendous growth for The Dyrt in which the total number of campground reviews, photos and tips submitted by campers in The Dyrt community reached 12 million, triple the amount from just 16 months ago.

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 12 million user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives more than 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all.

"The pandemic camping boom has evolved into a sustained new era for camping," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "More than 15 million people in the U.S. went camping for the first time in the last two years, and they in turn share the joy of camping with friends and family. As The Dyrt community continues to grow, it allows us to broaden and expand our offerings. It's truly a CSS flywheel in motion."

The Inc. 5000 honor arrives on the heels of a record-setting summer for The Dyrt PRO memberships. Driving this growth is a series of new features The Dyrt rolled out this year, adding to the advanced maps and discounts on camping that come with the $36-per-year subscription. New The Dyrt PRO features launched in 2023 include:

"I've been camping my entire life and I've never seen the interest and demand be even close to what it is right now. It's such an exciting time," The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith says. "Helping more people enjoy camping and providing the tools to make that possible is fulfilling work. As the peak summer season starts to wind down, we're already working on great things for 2024."

The Inc. 5000 measures three-year revenue growth. To earn its spot on the list, The Dyrt posted revenue growth of 268% from 2019-2022. The Dyrt was also recognized by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas awards this year, and Smith was named to Inc.'s Female Founders 100 list of top women entrepreneurs in 2022.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

