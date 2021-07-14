The Dyrt Names the Top 10 U.S. Campgrounds of 2021 According to Campers

PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 camping app in the iOS and Android App stores, has compiled a list of the top 10 best U.S. campgrounds of 2021 according to its users. With over 1.5 million reviews and tips for over 45,000 campgrounds, The Dyrt crunched the numbers using a combination of ratings, number of ratings and the quality, length and character of reviews to arrive at the top 10 list. The result is quite varied, ranging from noteworthy national park sites to hidden gems.

10. Camp Rockaway — New York

9. Palo Duro Canyon State Park — Texas

8. Monte Sano State Park — Alabama

7. Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort — Washington

6. Fort De Soto Campground — Florida

5. Split Rock State Park — Minnesota

4. Goblin Valley State Park — Utah

3. Alabama Hills Recreation Area — California

2. Havasu Falls — Arizona

1. Jenny Lake — Wyoming

Co-founder Sarah Smith originally came up with the concept for The Dyrt so she could know where to go camping and which spots to reserve. Now Smith says, "With all the campground reviews that come flooding into The Dyrt each day, I have endless camping options to add to my bucket list. Starting The Dyrt has given me the opportunity to not only inspire myself but inspire the entire camping community to camp more and explore new places."

Camping interest has skyrocketed in the past few years as health trends and the pandemic drove more people to get outside. In fact, 71 percent of campers planned to camp more in 2021 than in 2020. The Dyrt's list of the top 10 campgrounds of 2021 includes a variety of covetable campgrounds as well as lesser-known state parks and dispersed campgrounds.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 1.5 million user-generated campgrounds, reviews and tips, The Dyrt is the largest source of camping information. The Dyrt helps campers find their ideal destinations and allows them to read reviews and see photos and videos from fellow campers prior to booking through the app. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find spots on public lands, use maps offline and more. www.thedyrt.com

