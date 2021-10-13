The Dyrt Pays Its Growing Team to Camp

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 camping app, pays its employees to go camping. Every quarter, each employee of The Dyrt can head out to a campground and produce a field report to receive a $400 bonus. All they have to do is give a brief presentation on how they used The Dyrt app, report what worked well and what didn't, and share any other suggestions or insights.

"Many of the people who work at The Dyrt during the week are going camping on the weekends," says Kevin Long, co-founder and CEO of The Dyrt. "What might have seemed like a good idea from user testing in the office may play out in unexpected ways when on the road looking for a campground or reviewing a camping experience. We are happy to pay employees to camp because getting that perspective from our staff is invaluable."



The Dyrt is in the midst of an ambitious round of hiring for 30 new positions, across developer roles, marketing and community management. Now fully remote, and remaining that way going forward, The Dyrt is searching the country for the best outdoors tech candidates to continue building the camping-for-all platform. Eight years after its inception, The Dyrt's 40-plus person workforce is still 50 percent women.

"I would be going camping in my free time no matter where I worked," says Maggie Fisher, marketing coordinator at The Dyrt. "But to get paid to go camping and come up with ways to improve our product along the way is ideal. I love working at a company where my outdoor experience is valued, my input is heard, and I get paid to camp!"

The full list of The Dyrt's open positions includes:

Brand Marketing Lead

Email Marketing Manager

Growth Marketing Lead

Head of Product

Lead Backend Developer

Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Data Analyst

Onboarding Lead

Onboarding Specialist

Product Designer

Product Manager, Growth

Product Manager, Retention

SEO Manager

Senior Backend Developer

Senior DevOps/Platform Engineer

Senior Frontend Developer

Senior Product Designer

Senior Quality Assurance Engineer

Senior User Acquisition Manager

Support Engineer

VP Marketing

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 4 million user-generated reviews and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the largest source of camping information and the Apple and Google Play App Stores' No. 1-ranked camping app. The Dyrt helps campers find their ideal destinations by collecting reviews, photos and videos from fellow campers through the app. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more. www.thedyrt.com

