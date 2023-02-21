PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has released a list of the 10 hardest-to-book campgrounds in the United States . At the top of the rankings are a pair of Yellowstone National Park gems in Wyoming — Slough Creek and Mammoth campgrounds. Both were 100 percent booked solid for the entire season.

The Dyrt Reveals the Top 10 Hardest-to-Book Campgrounds The Dyrt

"Everyone deserves to experience the absolutely stunning campgrounds on this list," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "But more than half the people we surveyed for our 2023 Camping Report said they have had difficulty booking a campsite. That's why we've added features to The Dyrt to help campers book the camping experiences they want to have."

The Dyrt recently launched The Dyrt Alerts , which are availability scans that send text notifications when a sold-out campground gets a cancellation. With its 2023 Camping Reservation Opening Dates Guide , The Dyrt helps campers stay on top of when every state and national park in the U.S. begins taking reservations. Depending on the park, reservations open anywhere from 30 days to 13 months in advance.

These are the Top 10 hardest-to-book campgrounds in the U.S. :

Slough Creek Campground, Wyoming — 100% Mammoth Campground, Wyoming — 100% Seven Points, Tennessee — 99.1% Fruita Campground, Utah — 97.9% South Campground, Utah — 97.8% Piñon Flats Campground, Colorado — 97.6% Upper Coffee Pot, Idaho — 97.6% Cages Bend, Tennessee — 97.3% Twin Lakes Campground, California — 97.2% Signal Mountain Campground, Wyoming — 97.1%

"Fantastic campsite if you can book it. Had to book the second they opened up the reservations," says The Dyrt camper Jeff S about Slough Creek Campground. "Our site was a short walk to the creek. Fantastic and informative camp hosts. There was a bison in the middle of the campground!!"

The Dyrt camper Justin S describes Signal Mountain Campground in Grand Teton National Park: "If you're not a fan of pristine panoramic mountain views mirrored off of the surface of a beautifully clear-watered lake that rests beneath pleasant nature-flavored pine air, then this is not the place for you. This is a mind-altering, pleasant-place experience."

The Dyrt's hardest-to-book campgrounds list contains the total number of sites at each campground, an explanation of the features that make it so popular, the types of camping available, and reviews from The Dyrt community of campers.

View The Dyrt's list of hardest-to-book campgrounds and create a Dyrt Alert for the sold-out campground you most covet.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 8 million user-generated reviews for RV, cabin, glamping and tent camping. The Dyrt also has the largest collection of campsites including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. Campers use The Dyrt to book camping, discover new places to camp and get reservations at sold-out campgrounds. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get advanced maps and discounts on camping. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives over 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt