The Dyrt Reveals the Top 10 Hardest-to-Book Campgrounds in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America is heeding the call of the wild. With an estimated 84.8 million Americans ditching city lights to sleep under the stars in 2023, it's clear that camping has never been more popular. As a result, according to The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report presented by The All-New Toyota Tacoma, 45.5% of campers reported having a difficult time getting a reservation at a campground. To that end, The Dyrt has compiled a list of the Top 10 Hardest-to-Book Campgrounds in the U.S.

Photo Credit: The Dyrt camper Chris R. | Kirk Creek Campground, California

"It's great that more people are getting outdoors and embracing the joy of camping," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "But now more than ever, it's important to really plan ahead and secure your campsite well in advance. The Dyrt makes it easy to monitor availability and track cancellations in real time so you can find a place to rest at some of the country's most beautiful locations."

Among the most in-demand campgrounds are those operated within National Park Services (NPS) sites, which have skyrocketed in popularity. National parks might be America's best idea, but the second-best idea is to book the best campsites well ahead of time — especially the sites on this list, which are typically booked solid for more than 93% of the season.

Ranging from an RV park in the Grand Tetons, to rustic sites along one of America's most pristine lakeshores, to a city-adjacent reservoir, these campgrounds' combination of natural beauty, proximity to must-see areas, essential amenities, and natural splendor make them the types of places campers visit again and again … if they reserve them in time.

These are the Top 10 Hardest-to-Book Campgrounds in the U.S.

"This is the most amazing campground there is," writes The Dyrt camper Marta S. in a review of Twelvemile Beach Campground at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. "Words cannot do the beauty of this campground and area justice. I dream of being back here … I had a blast of a time, and so did my dog."

Looking to set up camp this summer at a National Parks Services site like these but haven't scored a reservation? Campers can use The Dyrt Alerts to track cancellations at sold-out campgrounds.

"Last year's hardest-to-book campground was full 100% of the season, while this year's No. 1 comes in at just 99.4%," jokes The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "But the fact is, even highly coveted sold-out campgrounds have cancellations. That's why we created The Dyrt Alerts — to give more people a chance to book these life-changing outdoors experiences."

