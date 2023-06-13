The Dyrt Was An 'Essential Tool' In the Creation of Award-Winning Film Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning documentary Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire hits streaming services today, and filmmaker Trip Jennings says The Dyrt PRO was an essential resource in his five-year process of making the film. Released just after a recent wave of wildfire smoke covered much of the U.S. and ahead of the 2023 wildfire season, the film aims to break down misconceptions about wildfires and suggest how civilization can coexist with this natural process.

Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire filmmaker and The Dyrt PRO member Trip Jennings at a campsite on Waldo Lake, Oregon.

"As I was driving around rural areas of Oregon, Washington and California filming wildfires, I had no idea where I would end up each night because I was responding to weather, evacuation orders and changing fire conditions," says Jennings. "I used The Dyrt PRO to find dozens of campsites that I would never have found any other way. It was a truly essential tool!"

The Dyrt's 2023 Camping Report found that 18.1 percent of campers changed or canceled plans due to wildfires and natural disasters last year, which is roughly triple the 6.1 percent who indicated their plans were disrupted in 2019. During that same three-year timeframe, campers reported that it became five times harder to find an available campsite.

"We live in northern California, and the fires closed so many sites and made it hard to travel," says The Dyrt camper Roy German of California. "We try and keep our plans as loose as possible to be ready for the changes that are happening more often than not."

Thanks to the help of researchers, firefighters, Native American fire experts and more, the documentary looks into innovative ways to build structures and modify old ones to make them more resistant to wildfire, with the intention of putting an end to the community-destruction problem. According to the film, many of the things that need to be done to protect homes can be finished in a few weekend projects by those who live in fire-prone areas.

"Our mission is to serve people who want to camp, but also ensure that we take better care of the places we love," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire is a truly important film and The Dyrt community can take pride that our resource of over 8 million campground reviews, photos and tips helped Trip make this monumental project a reality."

Read The Dyrt's full Q&A with Trip Jennings here .

Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire is now available on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and more. elementalfilm.com

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 8 million user-generated reviews for RV, cabin, glamping and tent camping. The Dyrt also has the largest collection of campsites including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. Campers use The Dyrt to book camping, discover new places to camp and get reservations at sold-out campgrounds . With The Dyrt PRO , campers get advanced maps and discounts on camping. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives over 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt