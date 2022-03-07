The Dyrt's 2022 Camping Report Highlights the Changing Camping Landscape

PORTLAND, Ore., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping with the most active camping community in the world, has released an in-depth and comprehensive look at the industry with the 2022 Camping Report . The report is compiled from a survey of The Dyrt community as well as two commissioned surveys of the general public nationwide by independent firms. Over 30 million campers per year visit The Dyrt.

"The mission of The Dyrt has always been to expand the camping community and help people get the information they need to be able to enjoy the outdoors," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "This report is designed to help campground owners better understand trends in camping and what campers want so they can keep pace with this rapidly growing industry."

The number of people going camping in the United States has been on the rise for years, but the pandemic significantly impacted an already upward trend. One in five Americans went camping in 2021. The 8.3 million first-time campers came from diverse backgrounds, with 40 percent of first-time campers self-identifying as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, compared to just 23.8 percent of people who camped for the first time in 2018 or before.

"When I started The Dyrt, all the feedback I was getting was from one-on-one conversations with campers," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "Our detailed survey is like having those conversations at scale to help us continue to build our product around what campers want."

Not only is there more diversity in the people who are camping, but in the styles of camping as well. Of campers who tried a new type of camping in 2021, 57 percent opted for RVs and trailers. This is the kind of information that is crucial for campground owners to know, because more than half of RVers and trailer campers book sites months in advance. In 2021, The Dyrt launched commission-free bookings for campgrounds and a new Instant Book feature for campers.

While most of the information contained in the 2022 Camping Report will serve as a valuable reference for those in the camping industry — campfires (57%) and drinking water (44%) are campers' biggest must-haves — there are some fun facts as well, like the three people out of thousands of respondents who took a rabbit on their camping trip.

With five new reviews and photos uploaded every minute, The Dyrt continues to be the No. 1 source of campground information in the U.S. The 2022 Camping Report takes it one step further and provides insight into what campers and campground hosts can expect in the year to come.

