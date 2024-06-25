PORTLAND, Ore., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is finally here, and The Dyrt — the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews — is answering the call of the open road by announcing the 2024 Best Places to RV presented by State Farm. For campers who prefer to bring their own creature comforts with them into the wild, RV travel is more than a great way to see some of America's most beautiful places: It's a way of life.

The Dyrt

"Interest in RV camping continues to grow, and our users have really embraced RVs as a great way to travel the country," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "It's amazing to see longtime RV travelers and a new generation of RVers come together around the campfire. It just goes to show that the quintessential American camping vehicle has an enduring magic."

While RVers often park in the wilderness, a great RV park is the ideal place to meet fellow travelers, hook up to much-needed amenities and set up base camp near America's most awe-inspiring destinations.

To find the best RV parks and resorts in America, The Dyrt teamed up with the good neighbors at State Farm to identify stand-out locations that go above and beyond. They include tranquil sites outside of major cities, Dark Sky sanctuaries, national park villages, sprawling resorts and even a vineyard where camping comes with a side of charcuterie and wine.

Based on ratings and reviews from RVers among The Dyrt's vast community of campers, these locations were chosen for their scenic beauty, amenities, proximity to must-see destinations, cleanliness and friendliness.

Hook up your electrical line, stoke a fire and unpack your most comfortable camping chair. These are The Dyrt's 2024 Best Places to RV presented by State Farm:

RVing has been growing in popularity in recent years and our camping community has been checking in with reviews and photos from their stops along the way. Here's what The Dyrt camper Allison had to say about the third-ranked Dark Sky RV Park & Campground in Utah: "This park is amazing. It's spaced out enough for privacy and the beauty of the night sky will turn your spot into a planetarium. The owners are so friendly and actually gave us a ride to the town to watch the fireworks. You must rent their e-bikes for a fun adventure through the area. The best feature of the park is the super nice and chic bath house. It was a welcomed amenity that gave this place 5 stars!!"

See photos and read all about the 2024 Best Places to RV presented by State Farm.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the most comprehensive camping resource with millions of user-generated reviews, photos and tips for every RV site, cabin, glamping and tent camping location, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. The Dyrt is how campers search, save and book camping of any type anywhere in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get reservations at sold-out campgrounds, advanced maps, discounts on camping and more. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives more than 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt