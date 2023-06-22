The E-Commerce Market size is to grow by USD 12,951.56 billion from 2022 to 2027; the advantages of e-commerce platforms to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce market size is set to grow by USD 12,951.56 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 27.15%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study through the synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

What's New? -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Commerce Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

E-commerce market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global e-commerce market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer e-commerce services in the market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Groupon Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., JD.com Inc., Lojas Americanas S.A., Otto GmbH, and Co. KG, priceline.com LLC, Shopify Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zalando SE, and Etsy Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Alibaba Group- The company offers e-commerce services such as online shopping and marketing, communications, social networking, entertainment, logistics, and other services.

The company offers e-commerce services such as online shopping and marketing, communications, social networking, entertainment, logistics, and other services. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers e-commerce services of all types and all distribution channels.

The company offers e-commerce services of all types and all distribution channels. Apple Inc. - The company offers e-commerce products such as Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Watch.

The company offers e-commerce products such as Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Watch. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

E-Commerce Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Home appliances, Fashion products, Groceries, Books, and Others), and Type (B2B and B2C).

The e-commerce market share growth by the home appliances segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes a range of products such as consumer electronics, houseware, and kitchen appliances. One of the primary drivers is recycling initiatives. For example, in 2020, there was a significant 9% reduction in consumer-generated electronic waste (e-waste) making it the fastest-declining segment within the municipal waste stream. The emergence of IoT, which employs smart energy in consumer electronics, is further expected to contribute to the ongoing decrease in e-waste percentage during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global e-commerce market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing market of e-commerce due to the growing buying power of the middle-class population. The region comprises countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia that are late adopters of digital technology. As a result, the e-commerce market in these countries is expected to grow significantly. Furthermore, consumer preferences for online purchases have been on the rise due to various advantages. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the e-commerce market in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

E-Commerce Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

One of the key factors driving growth in the e-commerce market is the advantages of e-commerce platforms. The e-commerce market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing numbers of consumers shifting to online platforms. E-commerce platforms provide a convenient shopping experience and offer a wide range of B2C products.

Moreover, the entry of traditional retailers into the online platforms is further driving the expansion of the B2C e-commerce market. Hence the advantages of these platforms are expected to be a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

Improvement of consumer experience through technologies is the primary trend shaping the e-commerce market. Advancements in technology have a significant impact on various areas of e-commerce. The incorporation of technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality by retailers has greatly improved the shopping experience for customers, particularly in the home decor sector. The companies are providing specialized applications with the help of this users can virtually see how different products would look in their own rooms.

Furthermore, by creating virtual spaces and using the application-provided product list, customers can easily order products directly through the online platform. Hence, these technological innovations are expected to drive the growth of the e-commerce market during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The regulatory issues will be a major challenge for the e-commerce market during the forecast period. The e-commerce market face challenges related to regulatory issues, which can impact its operations in several ways. One primary challenge is the presence of inconsistent laws and regulations across different jurisdictions. Another regulatory issue that affects the market is the difference made by governments between domestic and international e-commerce websites. This difference forces international companies to be forced to establish local business entities to access the benefits offered by regional markets. Hence these regulatory challenges are restricting the market from growing during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this E-Commerce Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-commerce market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the e-commerce market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-commerce market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-commerce market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The wine e-commerce market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 12,062.31 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (still wine, sparkling wine, and fortified wine), flavor (red wine, white wine, and rose wine), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing preference for online shopping is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The subscription e-commerce platform market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 68.44% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 407.31 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (offline and online), application (beauty and personal care, food and beverages, clothing, fashion, entertainment, and health and fitness), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The convenience and personalization provided by subscription services and access to exclusive products offered by subscription platforms are key factors driving the growth of the subscription e-commerce platform market.

E-Commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,951.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., eBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Groupon Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., JD.com Inc., Lojas Americanas S.A., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, priceline.com LLC, Shopify Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zalando SE, and Etsy Inc.



Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global e-commerce market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global e-commerce market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Home appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Fashion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Fashion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fashion products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Fashion products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fashion products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Groceries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Groceries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Groceries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Groceries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Groceries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Books - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Books - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on B2B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on B2C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Exhibit 120: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 129: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

Exhibit 134: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Ebates Performance Marketing Inc.

Exhibit 138: Ebates Performance Marketing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Ebates Performance Marketing Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Ebates Performance Marketing Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Ebates Performance Marketing Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 eBay Inc.

Exhibit 142: eBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: eBay Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: eBay Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: eBay Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: eBay Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Groupon Inc.

Exhibit 150: Groupon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Groupon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Groupon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Groupon Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 JD.com Inc.

Exhibit 154: JD.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: JD.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: JD.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: JD.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: JD.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Lojas Americanas S.A.

Exhibit 159: Lojas Americanas S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Lojas Americanas S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Lojas Americanas S.A. - Key offerings

12.13 Otto GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 162: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 163: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 164: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 165: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Otto GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

12.14 priceline.com LLC

Exhibit 167: priceline.com LLC - Overview



Exhibit 168: priceline.com LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: priceline.com LLC - Key offerings

12.15 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 170: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 173: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Walmart Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Zalando SE

Exhibit 178: Zalando SE - Overview



Exhibit 179: Zalando SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Zalando SE - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio