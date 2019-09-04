The Eagan-Based Law Firm of Gilbert Alden becomes Gilbert Alden Barbosa PLLC

EDINA, Minn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce the law firm of Gilbert Alden has changed its name to Gilbert Alden Barbosa, PLLC. This name change reflects the transition of Beth Barbosa from partner to one of the named partners of the firm.

Barbosa joined Gilbert Alden in 2017 bringing over 18 years of family law experience to the firm. Barbosa's high-profile experience frequently catches the eye of clients who are facing high-conflict divorces as business owners, executives, and physicians.

Throughout her career, Barbosa has practiced in all areas of family law, including high-asset divorce, gray divorce, child custody, and child support. Barbosa is also a Trained Parenting Time Expeditor. In addition, Barbosa offers a unique service, Pre-Divorce Planning, which allows her clients to work with her up to a year before filing for divorce.

Beth is the author of a chapter in an upcoming book to be published on divorce options for people with high assets.

"We're very pleased to have Beth as a named partner at Gilbert Alden Barbosa," said Matthew Gilbert, one of the firm's founders. "She has already proven herself an invaluable member of our family law team, and we anticipate nothing but brilliance from her as a named partner of the firm."

Barbosa earned her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law in 1998 and was originally admitted into the Connecticut Bar in 1999 before her admission into the Minnesota Bar in 2002. She completed her undergraduate studies at Gustavus Adolphus College.

"I am looking forward to my new role at Gilbert Alden Barbosa," Barbosa said. "I enjoy practicing alongside compassionate, tenacious attorneys who prioritize their clients' needs over all else. That is exactly what I get to experience every day working with Matthew, Charlie, and the rest of team at Gilbert Alden Barbosa."

Gilbert Alden Barbosa is a family law, business, and employment law firm whose attorneys are recognized as reliable, strategic, and aggressive advocates. The firm focuses on providing high-level, individualized attention to clients in the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro areas. Its offices are in Burnsville, MN, and Edina, MN. Learn more at www.bethbarbosa.com.

Media Contact: Beth Wiberg Barbosa

Direct: 612-564-0137 Web: www.bethbarbosa.com

SOURCE Gilbert Alden Barbosa, PLLC

Related Links

http://www.bethbarbosa.com

