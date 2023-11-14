The Eagle Academy Foundation Announces Second Annual Career Pathways Expo

Eagle Academy Foundation

14 Nov, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eagle Academy Foundation (EAF), renowned for its commitment to the education and success of young men of color in New York City and beyond, announces its second annual Career Pathways Expo on Friday, November 17, from 11 am-3 pm. This impactful event welcomes high school juniors and seniors to explore a wide array of industries and career opportunities, particularly in fields where people of color are underrepresented. More than 1500 students from NYC Public Schools will have the chance to connect with over 40 exhibitors, gaining insights into diverse career paths and employment opportunities.

Sponsored by Chick-fil-A Five Towns, we are excited to have in attendance Marc Thompson Jr., an entrepreneur who opened the first Black-owned drive-thru Chick-fil-A in NYC.

The Career Pathways Expo is a signature event of the Eagles Soaring Beyond (ESB) program, which seeks to empower young men of color to define success on their terms and excel by creating multiple pathways to success after high school graduation. 

"Success is not a one-size-fits-all concept; it's deeply personal and uniquely individual. At EAF, we are committed to helping students define success on their terms. This Expo is a platform where diverse opportunities meet boundless potential. EAF aims to challenge and inspire young people and ultimately ignite a thought-provoking journey that helps reshape their narrative of success." EAF President & CEO Donald M. Ruff Jr. states. 

This annual event extends EAF's track record of innovative educational experiences, including the groundbreaking All-Male College Fair. ESB is part of a broader ecosystem of dedicated funders and strategic partners.

About The Eagle Academy Foundation:

The Eagle Academy Foundation confronts systemic barriers, thereby empowering young men of color to achieve their desired educational, career, and life outcomes.

