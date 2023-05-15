The Ear Institute of Texas Celebrates its 20th Anniversary of Providing Medical and Surgical Ear, Nose and Throat Care

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ear Institute of Texas, which is a Parallel ENT & Allergy supported practice, proudly announces their 20th anniversary of providing exceptional medical and surgical care for ear, nose, and throat disorders, including care for dizziness and audiology services. The team at the Ear Institute of Texas is celebrating the anniversary throughout the month of May, which is also National Better Hearing and Speech Month.

The Ear Institute of Texas was founded in 2003 by Dr. Lance Jackson. His mission was to bring the best otologic and neurotologic care to the San Antonio region.

"When I began the practice 20 years ago, my goal was to provide the most advanced care for ear disorders, while also providing the best patient experience in our office. We continually work to provide the best medical and surgical treatment for ear disorders, including for dizziness disorders and medical and surgical treatments for the ear," said Dr. Jackson.

Dr. Jackson and his team are also focused on advancing the practice of otology and neurotology care for the future.

"We have striven to be on the forefront of otology care. This involves offering a broad range of treatment for hearing loss, including not only conventional hearing aids but also bone anchored hearing aids, cochlear implantation, and the new Earlens device. Over time, we added additional physicians and other types of care provided through the practice, so we could provide comprehensive otolaryngology care. This included expanding for the most advanced care for voice and swallow issues, as well as all other aspects of ENT. We have done this by adding additional physicians of the highest quality," he said.

Recently the Ear Institute of Texas and the Hearing Institute of Texas joined Parallel ENT & Allergy as supported practices. Parallel provides EIT and HIT non-clinical, practice management services to support high-quality patient care.

"The 20th anniversary of the Ear Institute of Texas demonstrates Dr. Jackson's leadership and commitment to the San Antonio and broader Texas market," said Glenn Noble, CEO of Parallel ENT & Allergy. "We are thrilled to be a part of celebrating this milestone with them and building a strong future for the practice in the years ahead."­

About the Ear Institute of Texas

The Ear Institute of Texas and Hearing Institute of Texas has five board-certified physicians and total staff of 50. EIT provides medical and surgical treatments of the ear, nose, throat, and other ENT disorders for patients of all ages. This includes all forms of otolaryngology conditions, including subspecialty care of both otology/neurotology and laryngology conditions by fellowship-trained physicians. The practice also offers vestibular testing, allergy evaluation and treatments including immunotherapy options, and laryngoscopy. The Hearing Institute of Texas fits patients with hearing aids and provides all aspects of audiology care, including cochlear implantation. Learn more at https://eioftx.com.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients. To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com.

