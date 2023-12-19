The Earthwise Group Gains New Southeast Member in Louisiana

The Earthwise Group

19 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Earthwise Group, a nationwide manufacturing network that produces energy-efficient vinyl windows and doors, has recently extended its membership to another manufacturer based out of Destrehan, Louisiana, approximately 23 miles from New Orleans.

Joining the esteemed group, Acadian Windows is a highly-rated, reputable window company. Based in New Orleans, Acadian Windows has multiple locations throughout the Gulf Coast servicing the Baton Rouge, Biloxi, Mobile, and Pensacola markets. The company's presence along the Gulf Coast makes it a prime source for windows made specifically for hurricane-prone environments. Their core team members share over 80 years of premium vinyl window manufacturing experience.

Comprising a total of 13 strategically positioned window manufacturing facilities across the United States, The Earthwise Group has harnessed the advantages of regional production. This approach empowers each facility to tailor its windows and doors for optimal performance in specific climate zones, while also accommodating local building codes and practices.

Mark Davis, Executive Director of The Earthwise Group, underscores the significance of this regional manufacturing strategy, stating, "We supply our customers with windows and doors that are custom-manufactured to perform best in their local environment, and our regional manufacturing strategy makes that possible."

"I believe that by joining the Earthwise Group, Acadian Windows will improve its ability to provide high-quality windows to the Southeast and Gulf Coast region," Craig Ricks, the president of Acadian Windows, shares. "As a manufacturer that serves various areas susceptible to hurricanes, The Earthwise Group's commitment to optimizing windows for each local climate is something that stood out to our team."

The Earthwise Group welcomes inquiries from window companies as potential new members. For more details on becoming an Earthwise Group manufacturer, please visit their website for contact information.

About The Earthwise Group: Established in 2004, The Earthwise Group, LLC is a network of manufacturers that produce high-quality vinyl windows and doors suitable for new construction, replacement, remodeling, and light commercial applications. These regional manufacturing facilities possess the capability to engineer windows and doors uniquely tailored to their specific climate zones, ensuring longevity and performance for a lifetime.

Contact
Mark Davis
513-755-6707
mark.davis@earthwisewindows.com

SOURCE The Earthwise Group

