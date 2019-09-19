The East Asia sexual wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2018'2024.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The increasing demand for condoms and other sexual wellness products in China, Japan, and South Korea is driving the East Asia sexual wellness market. The growing openness toward the concept of sex is increasing growth opportunities in the sexual wellness market.

The presence of a large young population, the growth in per capita disposable incomes in several East Asian countries, and the increasing openness toward sexual fantasies are the significant factors contributing to the growth of the East Asia sexual wellness market. Branding has emerged as a critical strategy for vendors to create a lasting impression on the end-user. The use of social media is one of the most effective branding strategies, which is boosting the East Asia sexual wellness market. The rapid growth of the digital world is helping vendors to increase their reach and scope in the market. Attractive and informative branding and campaigning is emerging as a significant source of revenue for vendors. Further, the increasing collaboration with government agencies for increasing awareness about STD, the growing use of contraceptives, the popularity of sexual education, and the acceptance of sexual wellness products among women are likely to boost the sale of sexual wellness products in socially restrictive societies such as East Asia.



The East Asia sexual wellness market research report covers market sizing and forecast, market shares, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by product types (sex toys, condoms, exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants, and others), end-users (male and female), distribution types (retail and online), and geography (China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia).



The study considers the present scenario of the East Asia sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the East Asia sexual wellness market.



East Asia Sexual Wellness Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, end-users, and geography. A high inclination toward adopting new technology in sexual wellness products is a significant factor, which is contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, the introduction of sex dolls, which are manufactured in China, powered with artificial intelligence, is expected to disrupt the sexual wellness market worldwide. China has emerged as a key manufacturer of sex toys, which is encouraging other vendors to set up manufacturing units in the country. Further, Japan has also shown incremental growth in the demand for sex dolls due to low levels of sexual satisfaction in the aging population.



Condoms have emerged as a preventive solution for preventing STDs and decreasing fertility rates, thereby helping to evolve demographics changes and prevent the population explosion in East Asia. China and Malaysia are the key condom manufacturers. Further, the sex lubricants market is witnessing a rise in the demand for female-centric lubricants. Herbal sexual lubricants have noticed a significant growth in the East Asia sexual wellness market. Similarly, the exotic lingerie market is also witnessing strong demand from developing countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and South Korea.



The increasing likeness of males toward sexual wellness products is expected to drive the East Asia sexual wellness market during the forecast period. Further, the sexual wellness market has witnessed a shift as it is increasingly introducing women sexual products. The introduction of several female-centric products is driving the market.



Sexual wellness products are mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, mass-market players, drug stores or pharmacies, and grocery stores. Sexual wellness product manufacturers are harnessing sex specialty stores and supermarkets due to personalized customer services, which is boosting the offline retail market. Although online purchasing is increasing, a significant share of sexual wellness product distribution takes place through sex specialty stores.



Market Segmentation by Product Types

• Sex Toys

• Condoms

• Exotic Lingerie

• Sexual Lubricants

• Others

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Male

• Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution Types

• Retail

• Online



East Asia Sexual Wellness Market: Geography



China is the largest sexual wellness products manufacturer in the industry and captured more than half of the East Asia sexual wellness market in 2018. Well-defined expansion strategies such as the introduction of sex toy vending machines and artificial intelligence-based toys and sexy robots are driving the market in the region. Further, Japan is witnessing steady growth because of the aging population of the country. However, the Japanese sexual wellness market is expected to grow rapidly during the Tokyo Olympic 2020, which will emerge as a lucrative opportunity for vendors to showcase their products.

Malaysia is one of the leading rubber-manufacturing industries, which is contributing to market growth significantly. Stringent laws about the distribution of sex toys have generated lucrative opportunities for online retailers. Further, Indonesia is one of the first countries to export innerwear. The country provides a wide business scope for exotic lingerie manufacturers. With several ongoing awareness programs, the country's demographic is expected to change, which is likely to boost the East Asia sexual wellness market during the forecast period.



Key Countries

• Cambodia

• China

• Indonesia

• Japan

• Malaysia

• Philippines

• Singapore

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Vietnam



Key Vendor Analysis

Currently, the competitive landscape of the sexual wellness market is intensifying. Rapidly changing market dynamics is attracting new vendors and start-ups toward the East Asia sexual wellness market. China and Japan are highly fragmented markets. Thus, to gain a competitive edge, vendors are continuously looking for upgrades and innovations in the specified product segment.



Further, the influx of local vendors is high. The adoption rate of new products is relatively high in developed countries. However, vendors are utilizing innovation as their key strategy to gain a competitive edge in certain product segment such as sex dolls. The presence of low-cost manufacturers in the market is making the market more challenging for established brands. Thus, well-known brands are using the acquisition and mergers strategy to penetrate the market. Also, vendors are focusing on boosting the distribution channel and utilizing social media platforms to enhance their market shares.



Major Vendors

• LifeStyles

• Karex Berhad

• Church & Dwight

• Reckitt Benckiser

• Diamond Products

• Okamoto



Other Prominent Vendors

• Bally

• Beijing Aimer

• BioGenetics

• BMS Factory

• Cosmo Lady

• Dongguan Secret 365 Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

• DongkukTechco

• Embry

• Fuji Latex

• Innolatex Ltd.

• Lealso

• Meditex

• Medivice3s

• MTLC Latex

• Nulatex

• Orient Industry

• T. Vonix Latexindo

• Raquel Lingerie

• Sagami Rubber Industries

• Shandong Ming Yuan Latex

• Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Co.

• Tenga

• Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)

• Tianjin Condombao

• Tianjin Human Care Latex Corp.

• Wmdolls Sextoy Technology Co. Ltd.



Key market insights include

The report provides the following insights into the East Asia sexual wellness market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the East Asia sexual wellness market.

• The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of East Asia sexual wellness market.

• The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the East Asia sexual wellness market.



