The East Ranch, a +/- 1,745 Acre Estate in California Wine Country, Scheduled for Absolute Auction by DeCaro Auctions International

News provided by

DeCaro Auctions International

11 Jan, 2024, 08:31 ET

This Well-Known Multi-Million Dollar Estate, Located in Mendocino County, Heads to Absolute Auction in February. 

REDWOOD VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Ranch, a distinguished +/- 1,745-acre estate, is scheduled for Absolute Auction on February 3, 2024. Nestled in California's renowned wine region, this exceptional Queen Anne Victorian-style property offers luxurious living conveniently located between San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

Continue Reading
Exterior of the estate
Exterior of the estate
Expansive shot of the property
Expansive shot of the property

Upon entering the property through a porte-cochère, the 7,500 sq ft primary residence, featuring Douglas Fir floors, unfolds into five bedrooms, each offering captivating views of the surrounding landscape. The four masterfully crafted baths seamlessly blend modern amenities with classic design, while the kitchen opens into a charming breakfast nook, providing breathtaking panoramic views. The residence also features beautiful details, such as an inviting library detailed with custom woodwork and an expansive etched glass skylight, all contributing to its grandeur.

Complementing the primary residence is a detached three-car garage with an additional 760 square feet of living space and a 250-square-foot workshop. The estate also boasts a 4,900-square-foot barn, gazebo, six ponds, and seven natural springs. Notably among these is an extraordinary 18-acre wildlife pond, complete with a thoughtfully designed suspension bridge.

The East Ranch, an epitome of refinement, is perfect for entertaining guests, with its meticulously landscaped grounds spanning approximately 40,000 square feet, creating a serene and elegant backdrop for gatherings and events. Adding to its allure, 50-75 acres of the property are primed for wine cultivation, positioning the home as a gateway to participating in Mendocino's thriving wine industry. Enhancing the experience of the estate, 24 miles of well-maintained roadways offer a picturesque journey through the sprawling grounds and grazing pastures.

The property is positioned just two hours north of San Francisco and three hours from both Lake Tahoe and Silicon Valley, making it perfect for those seeking a balance between proximity to major cities and the tranquility of a secluded estate. The home also holds a unique past distinction, having served as the iconic Crellin Estate in the acclaimed HBO TV series Sharp Objects in 2018.

"As DeCaro continues to add luxury properties to our distinctive and celebrated portfolio, The East Ranch will be sold at a Truly Absolute Auction, and is certainly an opportunity not to be missed," said Daniel DeCaro, Founder and President of DeCaro Auctions International.

The Live, No Reserve, Truly Absolute Auction will take place at the site on February 3, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Private previews of the property will begin on January 13, 2024. Private previews are available Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 PM by appointment.  Broker participation is invited, 2% co-broke. Call our DeCaro on-site property team at 949.422.6599 or 1.800.332.3767 to schedule an appointment. Visit DeCaroAuctions.com for full property information.

About DeCaro Auctions International
For more than 40 years, Daniel DeCaro has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious, luxury real estate assets. For more details, visit www.DeCaroAuctions.com.

Media Contact:
Hannah Goldstein
(610) 609-1314
[email protected]

SOURCE DeCaro Auctions International

