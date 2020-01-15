The Eat Fit King Cake Revolutionizes Indulgence During Mardi Gras

The Eat Fit King Cake is naturally gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and approved for a ketogenic diet. Each serving has just two grams of net carbohydrates, zero sugar, and the same delicious, indulgent taste, making it the perfect healthy indulgence for individuals with healthy eating goals (remember those New Year's resolutions?)!

When compared with a traditional King Cake, the Eat Fit King Cake easily takes the cake when it comes to nutritionals:

No artificial food dyes, compared to the yellow 5, yellow 6, red 3, red 40, and blue 1 in most traditional king cakes

93% fewer carbohydrates

0 sugar (compared to 50 grams of sugar in a serving of traditional king cake)

4 times more protein

2.5 times more fiber

No white, refined flour

Now everyone can say, "Yes!" to King Cake this Mardi Gras season. The Eat Fit King Cake is available to purchase online from anywhere and ships nationwide from www.EatFitKingCake.com. It is also available in Whole Foods Markets throughout Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, plus Unrefined Bakery's seven locations in Dallas and dozens of local retailers throughout Louisiana.

About Eat Fit:

Ochsner's Eat Fit initiative was founded in 2013 to make dining out healthfully at restaurants the easy choice. Find Eat Fit restaurants, recipes, brand-specific shopping guides + more on the free Eat Fit smartphone app. And now, Eat Fit is making the Eat Fit King Cake available nation-wide! www.ochsner.org/eat-fit

About Swerve®

Swerve® is a home-grown, New Orleans based company on a mission to revolutionize baked goods. Swerve offers seven unique products including Swerve Granular, Swerve Confectioner, Brown Swerve®, and Swerve Sweets™ including Chocolate Cake Mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, and Pancake & Waffle Mix. Each product is made with Swerve's zero-calorie sugar replacement which tastes and measures like sugar and is made from a unique blend of ingredients found in select fruits and starchy root vegetables. Swerve products contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives or flavors. All Swerve products are non-GMO verified, low-glycemic, ketogenic, natural, tummy-friendly, and were born and raised in the foodie heart of the US, New Orleans. Join the Swervolution! Swervesweet.com

