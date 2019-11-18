The eBay community raises more than $1 Billion for charities globally

"The eBay community is passionate about shopping with purpose, and this vibrant community of buyers and sellers has enabled us to reach an incredible milestone ahead of schedule," said Brenda Halkias, General Manager, eBay for Charity. "eBay for Charity provides an opportunity to support causes that matter, and there are many unique ways for buyers, sellers and charities to get involved."

"In 2018 alone, the eBay community raised a record $102 million from more than 20 million charity listings and we're on track for another record-breaking year! We're so thankful to our buyers and sellers for their generosity and we encourage everyone to shop with purpose and continue to make a positive impact in the world."

How We Got Here:

Following the September 11th attacks, eBay created "Auction for America," which raised $10 million to benefit organizations supporting families of the monumental tragedy. With an outpouring of support, eBay officially launched eBay for Charity in 2003, which has since grown to become one of the world's largest and most active giving communities, demonstrating eBay's purpose to empower people and create economic opportunity.

Since the program's inception, charities including GRAMMY charities, TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund, The V Foundation, GLIDE, BBC Children in Need and The Prince's Trust use eBay for Charity to reach their fundraising goals.

Last year, charities collectively raised more than $83 million selling directly on eBay and a staggering $10.5 million from more than 9 million listings was raised by community sellers, the everyday heroes selling on behalf of charities, in the US and UK.

Notably, community-based Goodwill® organizations collectively raised $25 million via the platform in 2018, the British Heart Foundation raised more than £27 million since 2011 and Boston-based bookstore for rehabilitated teens, More Than Words, is having a record-breaking year and cites eBay as their biggest driver for funds raised.

eBay for Charity has also partnered with hundreds of celebrities including George Clooney, Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno, Shawn Mendes, Steph Curry, Yara Shahidi, Kate Moss, David Beckham, Andrea Boccelli, Miranda Lambert, Chase Elliot and more, who have contributed to the $1 billion milestone by donating one-of-a-kind items and experiences to benefit their favorite causes. This year, two annual eBay for Charity auctions — the Power Lunch with Warren Buffet benefitting GLIDE and the ESPYs auction for The V Foundation — both had record-breaking fundraising years.

Get Involved:

Empowering People and Communities: Watch eBay for Charity's New Video Series

To celebrate the $1 billion milestone, eBay partnered with three sellers from around the U.S. to create a new video series that spotlights how a single purchase on eBay for Charity can have a positive ripple effect among charities, its recipients and their local communities.

These video portraits — featuring Goodwill San Francisco, More Than Words and Africa Direct — showcase the compelling stories of nonprofit leaders and community members who are committed to bettering society. Watch the series at YouTube.com/ebay channel.

Shop with Purpose

There are many ways to shop with purpose through eBay for Charity:

Bid on high profile auctions such as Vans or Bon Appétit which are live right now

or which are live right now Buy a Gift That Gives Back

Buyers can give a donation at checkout

Sellers can donate a portion of their sales

Purchase one of the millions of charity listings on ebay.com/charityshop every day (when shopping on eBay look for the gold and blue charity ribbon for items that benefit charity)

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 183 million active buyers globally and more than 83,500 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised more than $1 billion for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

