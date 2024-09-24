The Eccentric Bagel Launches Online Store for Bagel Chips

20 Eccentric Bagel Chip Flavors Now Available Nationwide from New York's Most Creative Bagel Shop

SHELTER ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eccentric Bagel, recently named one of the top bagel shops in the Hamptons and North Fork, has announced the exciting launch of their online store, now shipping their wildly popular bagel chips nationwide! Customers who have enjoyed the shop's vibrant 80s décor, complete with MTV playing on a vintage TV, along with their artisan bagels and mouthwatering sandwiches, can now get their hands on the shop's newest sensation—their Eccentric bagel chips.

This photo is showing 5 of our 20 incredible Eccentric Bagel Chip flavors: Everything, Garlic Parmesan, Cheddar Burst, Cinnamon Raisin Brown Sugar Crunch, and Jalapeno Cheddar. Perfectly crispy, bold, and bursting with flavor, these bagel chips are the ultimate snack. Whether you crave something savory or a touch of sweetnessExplore all our unique varieties and find your new favorite!

The Eccentric Bagel's online store features 20 unique bagel chip flavors—from the decadent Black Garlic Parmesan Truffle to the sweet Cherry Vanilla to the tangy Pickle. These chips have become a local favorite, flying off the shelves in Hamptons, Shelter Island, and North Fork retailers. Now, summer visitors and bagel chip lovers everywhere can satisfy their cravings year-round with this convenient online option.

The bagel chips are sold in a minimum of three bags per order, priced at $10 per bag. The Eccentric Bagel guarantees that each bag is packed with flavor unlike anything you've tasted before, offering a gourmet snack experience with each crunchy bite.

"We're thrilled to offer our bagel chips to customers across the country," said Darryn Weinstein, owner of The Eccentric Bagel. "Our customers have been asking for a way to enjoy our bagel chips wherever they are, and now they can! We're proud to bring the same quality and creativity to homes nationwide."

Visit www.eccentricbagel.com to order now and bring a bit of The Eccentric Bagel right to your doorstep.

About The Eccentric Bagel

Since opening in 2022, The Eccentric Bagel has become a beloved part of Shelter Island's food scene, celebrated for its welcoming atmosphere, delicious menu, and creative approach to classic bagels. Offering an ever-growing selection of artisanal bagels and unique treats, The Eccentric Bagel has built a loyal customer base locally and beyond. Along with their signature bagels, their seasonal pot pies have become a winter favorite across the East End, providing comforting, flavorful meals that keep customers coming back. Open year-round, The Eccentric Bagel is dedicated to delivering bold, innovative flavors and unforgettable food experiences to everyone who walks through its doors.

SOURCE The Eccentric Bagel