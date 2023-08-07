The eClinical Medicine of Lancet Published Phase 2 Results of Ivonescimab for the Treatment of NSCLC

News provided by

Akeso, Inc.

07 Aug, 2023, 00:29 ET

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso Inc. ("Akeso", the "Company"; 9926.HK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing first-in-class and best-in-class innovative medicines globally, announced today that eClinical Medicine(IF:15.1), a sub-journal of The Lancet, recently published the results of a phase II clinical trial of ivonescimab(PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody) combined with chemotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study was led by Professor Li Zhang of the Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center.

Full article: https://authors.elsevier.com/sd/article/S2589537023002833

Ivonescimab is the world's first PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody for which a New Drug Application (NDA) has been submitted. Based on the published results, the combination of ivonescimab and platinum-doublet showed promising antitumor activity for first-line treatment of advanced NSCLC without driver mutation, as well as for advanced NSCLC patients with EGFR-activating mutation that failed prior EGFR-TKI therapy. Additionally, AK112 in combination with docetaxel has shown favorable antitumor activity in advanced NSCLC patients who failed prior treatments with systemic platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-1/L1 inhibitor.

Following the acceptance of marketing application for an indication of ivonescimab by the China CDE, five pivotal registrational Phase III clinical trials have been initiated/are being conducted worldwide, including three head-to-head trials with PD-1 monoclonal antibody as the positive control drug and two international multicenter Phase III clinical trials:

  • An international multicenter Phase III study (HARMONi) of Ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy for patients with EGFR-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC progressing on third-generation EGFR-TKI therapy. This study was led by Professor Li Zhang. Akeso's partner, Summit Therapeutics("Summit"), has completed the first patient dosing in the United States.
  • An international multicenter Phase III study of ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy versus pembrolizumab monoclonal antibody in combination with chemotherapy as the first-line treatment for metastatic squamous NSCLC is conducted in the United States (HARMONi-3). Summit intends to dose the first patient in the second half of 2023.
  • A Phase III study of ivonescimab monotherapy versus pembrolizumab monotherapy as the first-line treatment for NSCLC patients with positive PD-L1 expression in China is undergoing. The enrollment will be completed soon.
  • A Phase III study in China for the first-line treatment of advanced squamous NSCLC with ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy versus tislelizumab in combination with chemotherapy is undergoing.

It is also notable that owing to its remarkable clinical value, ivonescimab has received breakthrough therapy designation status in China from the NMPA for three indications:

  • Ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy for the treatment of EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients who progressed on EGFR-TKI treatment.
  • Ivonescimab as the first-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients with positive PD-L1 expression.
  • Ivonescimab combined with docetaxel for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC patients who failed to respond to prior PD-(L)1 inhibitor combined with platinum-based doublet chemotherapy.

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Also from this source

Akeso Inc. Published 2023 Interim Results Positive Profit Alert

Promising 2-year updated data from cadonilimab presented at 2023 ASCO highlighting promising efficacy in PD-L1-negative patients

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.