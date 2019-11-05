The Eco Apartment of the Future is Prefab: Developers Adopt New Building Methods in Response to Growing Demand for Green Apartments

This week, Bensonwood announced the completion of a third multifamily development built with its Tektoniks line of eco prefab structural panels. This marks a major milestone for the New Hampshire company, who recently expanded its prefabrication facilities as part of its mission to bring high performance, sustainable architecture to the mainstream.

"The variety of developers incorporating our high performance building system into their design is what we'd hoped to see," says Doug Reitmeyer, Project Development Manager at Bensonwood. "The panels can accommodate a wide range of economic needs and designs. We have several more projects in development including repeat projects with our building partners."

With city leaders across the globe vowing to make buildings carbon neutral by 2050 , Bensonwood's building system is gaining popularity among green architects and developers tasked with lowering C02 expenditures in new construction. By utilizing materials that naturally sequester carbon , and insulating with high-density cellulose – a material made from recycled newspaper – Bensonwood panels have low embodied energy and are extremely sustainable to build.

But the greatest efficiency may come from how Bensonwood's panels are constructed – on a factory line. Off-site manufacturing delivers a high level of precision, meaning units designed with Bensonwood's insulated panels are tightly sealed, all but eliminating air leaks and thereby reducing the amount of energy it takes to heat and cool.

Another perk to prefab is the speed in which buildings can be erected on site. Utilizing pre-fab panels typically shaves months off the construction process, greatly reducing overall costs. Proponents say the process is also quieter than traditional building – a huge plus for developers seeking building approval in existing neighborhoods.

Tenants benefit as well: Because Bensonwood's thermally complete panels are built inside a climate controlled facility, there is virtually no risk of mold or other contamination – a common problem on traditional builds where materials are exposed to the elements during the construction process.

While some of the first eco prefab apartment projects have been geared towards higher-end renters, Bensonwood believes increased adoption of this technology will continue to drive prices down. The company reports it has already begun experiencing greater efficiency as manufacturing has been brought up to full speed.

"We want to allow others...architects, builders, construction managers and even competitors...to take advantage of the efficiency and quality inherent in our off-site fabrication facilities," says Tedd Benson, Founder of Bensonwood. "This off-site fabrication method of construction can significantly improve the way people build homes and other buildings."

Projects completed to date include a 16-unit townhouse property in Ithaca, NY, a 16-unit urban apartment complex in Medford, MA and 10-unit workforce housing in Greenfield, MA.

