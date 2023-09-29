The Eco-Friendly Omega 3 Fish Oil That Is Making Waves

Arctic Blue Is Setting the Gold Standard for Fish Oil That Is High Quality, Tastes Good, and Is Still Sustainable

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Blue is a fish oil company that is creating a new generation of fish oils. The Dutch brand prides itself on its ability to create nutrient-packed fish oil products that are clean, smooth, and easy for adults and children alike to consume. While they are innovative in their ability to deliver potent nutritional support without a fishy aftertaste, the sustainable way Arctic Blue products are produced is an equally important part of what the label stands for in the eyes of its creator, Ludo van de Wiel.

"Health and sustainability are my passion," says van de Wiel. "And I've done my best to reflect that in Arctic Blue. One of our mantras as a company is that we love to make waves. We understand that fish oil supplements are used as a way to pursue individual health, but that process should never sacrifice collective health. We want every fish oil bottle that we produce to positively impact the world for the better."

With this in mind, the Arctic Blue team has sought to infuse sustainability into every aspect of its production process. This starts with only working with MSC-certified oil producers. This guarantees that all of the oil comes from 100% wild fish caught by sustainable fisheries.

In addition, most Arctic Blue fish oil comes from the fillet trim of fresh Arctic wild cod from the Barents Sea. Along with providing clean, pure fish oil, this uses a byproduct of the larger fishing industry. The oil is also contained in plastic-free packaging, further decreasing the amount of waste created and ensuring that the product is a truly eco-friendly supplement.

"Fish oil is a powerful way to enhance personal health," van de Wiel says, "but it doesn't have to come at the expense of the Earth. At Arctic Blue, we're working hard to make sure our products are a win-win for our customers and the environment."

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

Media Contact:

TruLife Distribution

[email protected]

(954) 414-0380

SOURCE Arctic Blue