The Ecom Cooperative Concludes the Largest Giveaway in E-commerce History

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ecom Cooperative is pleased to reveal that its recently launched e-commerce giveaway has received excellent response from the Amazon business community. Over 40 solution providers gave away over $100,000 worth of solutions.

"We are excited to join forces with The Ecom Cooperative and give back to the Amazon Seller Community," says Matt Cluney, Chief Marketing Officer at Yardline Capital. "At Yardline, we are dedicated to fueling the growth of e-commerce with capital solutions and we look forward to ongoing collaborations with this network of great e-commerce service providers."

"Ecommerce--and Amazon specifically--has created an ecosystem where everyone can truly win," says Brandon Hendrix, SVP of Marketing at Thrasio. "We believe a rising tide lifts all boats and we are committed to fueling entrepreneurship. Our partners at The Ecom Cooperative brought this message to life with the $100K giveaway."

"I gained a lot of industry knowledge at the giveaway event and would participate again to get a chance to network with others who care about success in the Amazon space," says Chris McCabe of Ecommerce Chris.

Highlights of the giveaway:

A free consultation with one of our Senior Seller Success Managers + a complimentary 50 Business Assessment™️ to help scale and optimize e-commerce business by Yardline Capital

1 Free ASIN Reinstatement (Includes consultation and 1 appeal letter) by EcommerceChris

Marknology will audit 1 Listing, Overall Account Audit, and PPC Audit by Andrew Morgan's of Marknology

of Marknology 100% off ConnectBooks for 12 months – Nachman Lieser

Management of returns for 1 month for free, up to 1,000 returns from Returns Worldwide

Receive up to $500 in PingPong Payments FX fees for free

in PingPong Payments FX fees for free A full set-up and structuring of one amazon account, and access to one of our expert account managers for a full month from PPCRev

One time reporting and analysis of sales and inventory, gain insight and knowledge of a business's specific selling patterns and inventory productivity by E Gold Consultants

Provide our sourcing service and tariff buddy by Honu Worldwide

A Brand Identity Guide, including an About Us, Mission Statement, Brand Vision, Customer Portfolio & more. By Old Farm Productions

Full Package: 8 retouched images, 2 hours of shoot time, and 30 low-res unretouched images or Product Photography: Up to 4 products; 4 retouched images of each product by Zusha Goldin Photography

Be an event sponsor for the upcoming Purple event and hold a virtual event up to 150 people – Purple Virtual

Set up campaigns for 5 products. Includes setting goals for the 5 products, keyword research, campaign creation, and one follow-up after a week. By IG PPC Management

$500 Towards any service from Accurate Transport

Towards any service from Accurate Transport We will provide our account opening service for ONE of the following retail channels: Home Depot, Lowe's Wayfair or Zoro.com. By Ecommerce Diversification Strategies

The "Lunch with Norm - The Rise of the Micro-Brands" Podcast will provide the winner with 5 incredible books on business to help sellers

$500 available for inventory purchases as part of a larger financing transaction without repayment to 3 winners. by Accrue Me

available for inventory purchases as part of a larger financing transaction without repayment to 3 winners. by Accrue Me 1 Trailer load and 1 Truckload to Amazon ONT8 and 100 miles radius FC's by Innovative Carriers

EU Accelerator Program: VAT Registration for the UK and Germany , VAT Filing in UK and Germany , Label Compliance for UK and EU - 5 Labels, Responsible Person/Address Service, Warehouse for Stock - $350 Credit, Translation - $415 Credit by Global Ecommerce Experts

, VAT Filing in UK and , Label Compliance for UK and EU - 5 Labels, Responsible Person/Address Service, Warehouse for Stock - Credit, Translation - Credit by Global Ecommerce Experts Free consulting and training on how to succeed on one's own website (DTC) and how it is different from Amazon by JXT Group

A series of automated email flows for e-commerce websites by Ben Leonard Ecommerce Mentorship

MultiplyMii offered one-month free staffing, covering the cost of an employee up to the amount of $1,500 . As a bonus, we will waive the executive search fee

. As a bonus, we will waive the executive search fee A 3-hour consultation about any topic or problems related to Amazon, for one lucky winner! (These consultations will be split into 3 one-hour sessions) by MarketWize

RevenueWize offered an annual subscription, a campaign structure analysis, and advertising audit

To find out more about this giveaway, please visit the official website of The Ecom Cooperative.

About Ecom Cooperative

The Ecom Cooperative is a powerful network of best-of-breed e-commerce service providers that have joined forces in order to bring sellers the ultimate one stop shop for all things e-commerce.

Working side by side, the entire e-commerce community can grow more, learn together, and keep developing.

