The eCommerce logistics startup Kubbo begins its international expansion and starts operating in Italy

The Spanish ecommerce logistics startup wants to compete with the major operators in Italy to become the supplier of the main brands that operate online.

BARCELONA, Spain, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The startup Kubbo has announced its first international move to expand its model of digitising logistics for brands and ecommerce companies. The operator has launched its activity in Italy, one of the fastest growing and most promising markets for online sales. With more than 60 million inhabitants, 72% of consumers say they shop online. Before the pandemic, the online sector in Italy moved more than 16 billion euros per year, and today it is one of the European regions with the highest growth rate, with an average of 20% per year compared to 8-10% for the EU as a whole.

In this context, Kubbo wants to transfer to Italy its integrated management model of the entire sales process, a fulfilment service that allows it to offer storage, picking, packing and same-day and next-day shipments. "In Spain, we are the only logistics partner that prepares the order, ships it and delivers it to the buyer's home on the same day it is ordered," explains Eric Daniel, CEO of Kubbo. According to a Kubbo study, companies that implement Same-Day shipments can sell up to 63% more units per order, a fact that confirms that these shipments become a lever for growth and sales acceleration for ecommerce brands.

Kubbo begins operations Italy with a logistics centre of 25.000 m2, located in the Milan Area. The Spanish startup expects to be among many online retail brands in Italy.

One of the strengths of Kubbo is its technology, which integrates easily and quickly with all eCommerce platforms, allowing all operations to be managed and tracked in real-time from its web application. These savings on operations and time management costs mean brands can scale faster by focusing their efforts on attracting new customers and converting sales.

"We want to bring this logistics management model to Italy and become the partner of reference for brands that want to boost their ecommerce," said Víctor García Pujol, co-founder. The opening of new markets in Southern Europe is a first step to expand to other countries in the continent, one of the main markets in the world for online sales.

Kubbo ipowers the logistics of eCommerce brands, offering warehousing, picking, packing and same-day, next-day and international shipments to over 100 brands to date. Its software tracks the entire process in real-time, allowing companies to focus on growth, generate recurring trade and customer loyalty.

More information at https://www.kubbo.io/

SOURCE Kubbo