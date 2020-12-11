The Economic Club of Las Vegas Presents 2021 Global Economic Outlook - Virtual Event Series - on December 15, 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas (ECLV), a nationally renowned platform for economic discussion and debate, has announced it will host three leading national Chief Economists during a virtual event on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

ECLV welcomes John Silvia, retired Chief Economist, Wells Fargo, Beth Ann Bovino, Chief US Economist, Standard & Poor's and Dr. Thomas Kevin Swift, Chief Economist, American Chemistry Council as they discuss real estate, domestic and international economic topics to keep an eye on in 2021.

This is online event will take place from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. There is no cost but reservation and Zoom account is required. For more information and to register, visit www.econclublv.org/events. Media is invited to participate in the Q&A.

In 2020, to accommodate events during the Coronavirus global pandemic, ECLV moved to a virtual event format. The Club has hosted several events this year on a variety of economic topics, including a fireside chat with Mary C. Daly, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. To watch this talk and others, visits www.econclublv.org or Subscribe to The Economic Club of Las Vegas' You Tube Channel.

About the Economic Club of Las Vegas

The Economic Club of Las Vegas, a non-profit 501(c)(6), non-partisan organization, provides an independent forum for national and international economic discussion and intellectual debate. The Club brings national speakers to Las Vegas to share their perspectives and ideas about economic and/or political conditions in the United States and the world.

SOURCE The Economic Club of Las Vegas

Related Links

http://econclublv.org

