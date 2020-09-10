The Economics of Violence by Giant Oak Founder and Georgetown University Professor Gary M. Shiffman, Recognized for Contributing to the Professional Literature on Conflict and Violence

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Oak is delighted to announce that our founder and CEO Gary M. Shiffman's new book, The Economics of Violence: How Behavioral Science Can Transform Our View of Crime, Insurgency, and Terrorism , has been selected as a finalist for "Best New Nonfiction Book" and as a winner by the American Book Fest's 2020 International Book Awards (IBA) in the category "History: Military." The creator of the Machine Learning platform GOST®, Shiffman leverages his deep study in human behavior and organized violence and coercion to offer tools to promote peace and liberty.

The American Book Fest's Best Book Awards , now in its 17th year, represent one of the largest and most competitive mainstream book awards in the United States. Jeffrey Keen, president and CEO of American Book Fest, said, "This year's contest yielded over 2,000 entries from authors and publishers around the world, which were then narrowed down to the final results."

"It is an honor to have The Economics of Violence recognized by the International Book Awards," said Shiffman. "I wrote this book to empower those engaged in keeping us safe and free, and to inform the public on new approaches to enhancing public safety and security. I use case studies to make arguments articulating a new analysis of violence based on economics and using the terminology of markets."

Shiffman is a U.S. Navy Gulf War veteran, a former chief of staff for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and a former U.S. Senate National Security Advisor. He teaches at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Screeners at financial institutions and government agencies use GOST to detect threats to public safety and security, including human and drug trafficking, money laundering, and terrorism.

To learn more about The Economics of Violence, click here .

About Giant Oak

At Giant Oak, we build trusted tools at the frontiers of behavioral science and artificial intelligence that enable you to make both rapid and informed decisions in an increasingly dynamic security environment. Giant Oak Search Technology (GOST®) makes screening easy. GOST® is an open-source search and triage tool that builds a custom internet domain and organizes information to detect suspicious behavior. GOST® re-indexes the open and deep webs to return publicly available electronic information (PAEI) in prioritized results relevant to the user's requirements. By deploying machine-learning algorithms to refine search results and generate analytic scores, entities are sorted by relevance and threat level. For more information, visit www.giantoak.com.

SOURCE Giant Oak

Related Links

http://www.giantoak.com

