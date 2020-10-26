The Economist adds "Checks and Balance" podcast to roster of permanent weekly programming

Launched in January, Checks and Balance is a half-hour weekly programme that digs into the history and political science that answers some of the big questions shaping the political landscape in America. The three hosts, US editor John Prideaux, New York bureau chief Charlotte Howard and Washington correspondent Jon Fasman, talk to The Economist 's global network of correspondents on the ground to understand the outcome of the US election and the key issues facing the next president and his administration.

Anne McElvoy, head of Economist Radio, explained the continuation of Checks and Balance: "The outcome of the US election will have global implications. Giving Checks and Balance a permanent spot in our lineup reaffirms our commitment to reporting on America and analysing the big issues beyond November 3rd."

Checks and Balance has had over 10m listens since launch in January covering topics such as the Democratic primary, Trump's handling of covid-19, House and Senate races and which way key swing states are leaning.

North America is an important growth market for The Economist, accounting for 55% of its 1.6 million print and digital circulation .

Economist Radio, a winner of four Lovies and two British Podcast awards, views audio as an ideal way to extend its distinctively global journalism and introduce itself to new audiences. Economist Radio podcasts overall average 2.5m-3m unique podcast listeners per month. Checks and Balance joins, among others, The Economist asks (winner of a Bronze Lovie for best host, Anne McElvoy) and The Intelligence (included on the Sunday Times list of " 100 podcasts to love ").

