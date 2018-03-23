The Economist Events Presents: "Healthcare Forum 2018: Financing Healthcare Innovation"

From medical technology to healthcare delivery models, innovation continues to play a significant role in shaping the healthcare landscape across the United States. Although innovation has improved health outcomes for many, advancements pose new challenges amid the ever-changing climate, such as tight regulations, cost limitations, and the emergence of non-traditional healthcare players. Biotech and medtech firms are no longer the only players competing for investment dollars as parallel industries like wearables and data analytics are emerging at a pace like never before. Moreover, translating advancements into successful outcomes for patients and populations is easier said than done.

The Economist editors and a wide spectrum of experts will convene to discuss the challenges and possibilities with financing healthcare innovation. This full day event will commence with opening remarks from The Economist Intelligence Unit chief health advisor, Vivek Muthu, who will also moderate the panels of experts. Other confirmed speakers include:

Christina Akerman , President, International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement (ICHOM)

Gregg Alton , Executive Vice-President, Corporate and Medical Affairs, Gilead

Daniel Barchi , Senior Vice-President and Chief Information Officer, New York Presbyterian

Alexis Borisy , Partner, Third Rock Ventures

David Cutler , Otto Eckstein Professor of Applied Economics, Harvard University

Margaret Hamburg , Foreign Secretary, National Academy of Medicine

Bob Kocher , Partner, Venrock

Adam Koppel , Managing Director, Bain Capital

Carla Leibowitz , Corporate Development, Arterys

Farzad Mostashari , Co-Founder and Chief Executive, Aledade

Samuel Nussbaum , Fellow, Leonard D. Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics, USC

Eleanor Perfetto , Senior Vice-President, Strategic Initiatives, National Health Council

Rekha Ramesh , Senior Director, Public Policy, Gilead Sciences

Andrew Renda , Director, Bold Goal, Humana

Rajeev Shah , Managing Director and Portfolio Manager, RA Capital Management

Lesley Solomon , Senior Vice-President and Chief Innovation Officer, Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Alan Wright , Chief Medical Officer, Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Key topics at the Healthcare Forum 2018 will include:

Understanding the present state of the innovation ecosystem

Deciphering private vs. public priorities in financing innovations

Pushing forward patient-centered innovations

Tackling inefficiency through innovation

Effectively evaluating innovation impact

Collaborating with biotech, medtech and emerging players

Gilead is the founding sponsor of this year's event. Omnicom Public Relations Group is the supporting PR agency.

For more information or to request to attend, please visit: healthcareforum.economist.com. Join the conversation and connect with speakers and attendees on Twitter via #EconHealth and @EconomistEvents.

This event is open to the press. For details on this press release, please contact Pauline Tran at Pauline.Tran@porternovelli.com or 212-601-8254.

