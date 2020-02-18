The Economist GMAT Tutor announces the winner of the $25,000 Brightest Minds Scholarship Award

This contest's winner, Chaitanya Date, a Business Analyst at Boeing, obtained the highest score, in addition to winning a tie-breaker for the AWA (Analytical Writing Assessment). Originally from Mumbai, India, Mr. Date moved to the United States to pursue a master's degree in Management Information Systems at the University of Arizona. Following the successful completion of his master's, Mr. Date embraced several exciting opportunities in the aeronautic industry before joining Boeing in Denver, Colorado, where he currently lives.

"It is a privilege to win the Brightest Minds scholarship especially at one of the top business schools partnering with this program." says Date. "I look forward to continuing my education and making the most of this wonderful opportunity."

This award will enable him to apply his MBA scholarship prize towards tuition at any of the contest's participating business schools where he is accepted into an MBA programme. The participating business schools this year are:

Alliance Manchester Business School

Amsterdam Business School

CEIBS (China Europe International Business School)

Darden School of Business

of Business Emlyon Business School

Lee Shau Kee School of Business and Administration

of Business and Administration Nottingham Trent University

Rotterdam Business School

Schulich School of Business

The University of Liverpool Management School

Management School Vlerick Business School

The contest is open to anyone who is considering pursuing an MBA or EMBA and the next contest is expected to launch this fall.

Contest entrants must qualify under the Terms & Conditions .

About The Economist GMAT Tutor ( gmat.economist.com )

The Economist GMAT Tutor is an online GMAT prep course offered by The Economist Group. The online program guides students through the academic topics and test-taking skills that they will need to master the test. The program is adaptive, meaning that it uses students' correct and incorrect answers to create tailored courses customized to their needs.

About The Economist Group

The Economist Group is built on high-quality, independent analysis which runs through all of its businesses. Based in London and serving a global readership and client base, the group publishes print and digital products, produces global events, and offers a range of subscription and other services for clients and readers. Its flagship businesses include The Economist newspaper, and research and analysis division The Economist Intelligence Unit.

SOURCE The Economist GMAT Tutor