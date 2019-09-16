The Economist GMAT Tutor's $25,000 MBA Scholarship Contest Is Open

The contest is open to anyone considering pursuing an MBA or EMBA, all you have to do is take our GMAT simulation test online . The deadline to enter is December 13th, 2019. The winner will be announced by January 31st, 2020. The winner may apply their $25,000 scholarship towards tuition at any of the following partnering business schools:

Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester

Amsterdam Business School, University of Amsterdam

China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)

Darden School of Business, University of Virginia

Emlyon Business School

Lee Shau Kee School of Business and Administration, The Open University of Hong Kong (OUHK)

Management School, University of Liverpool

Nottingham Trent University

Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Schulich School of Business, York University

Vlerick Business School, Vlerick Business School

Contest entrants must qualify under the Terms & Conditions.

About The Economist GMAT Tutor ( gmat.economist.com )

The Economist GMAT Tutor is an online GMAT prep course offered by The Economist Group. The online program guides students through the academic topics and test-taking skills that they will need to master the test. The program is adaptive, meaning that it uses students' correct and incorrect answers to create tailored courses customized to their needs.

About The Economist Group ( economist.com )

The Economist Group is built on high-quality, independent analysis which runs through all of its businesses. Based in London and serving a global readership and client base, the group publishes print and digital products, produces global events, and offers a range of subscription and other services for clients and readers. Its flagship businesses include The Economist newspaper, and research and analysis division The Economist Intelligence Unit.

