The Economist Group names Claudia Malley to lead its client solutions business unit

Ms Malley has spent her career working with media companies and clients with a strong sense of mission and purpose. She joins The Economist Group most recently from National Geographic where she spent 16 years leading teams that delivered customised programmes for a range of Fortune 500 clients. Claudia began her career in sales in public television, working on corporate partnerships.

"In Claudia we have an accomplished executive who will grow our global client offerings by delivering real business and societal impact. Claudia has a reputation as a valued client partner, and I'm thrilled to have her join my leadership team in New York," said Economist Group CEO Lara Boro.

The Group's client solutions business is focused on working with global brands and organisations who are seeking clear frameworks and objective, evidence-based insights to inform their strategic decisions and define external thought leadership positions. The client solutions team works in close consultation with clients, to identify their unique challenge and deploys best-in-class, policy research, analytical and marketing communications methodologies to meet it.

"I am thrilled to join The Economist Group to lead a team of experts who are laser focused on delivering innovative solutions that add long-term value for our clients on projects that shape agendas," said Ms. Malley. "Our differentiated market proposition, leverages the best of The Economist's brand values to deliver a unique combination of trusted insights, rigorous policy capabilities, and creative expertise - an essential investment for clients who want to lead the way today."

Ms Malley's appointment comes one year into Lara Boro's tenure as CEO of The Economist Group. Over the past year Lara has made key appointments to put the Group and its flagship businesses on a path towards sustainable growth. The global leadership team is composed of a diverse set of business and functional leaders, 3 of whom are based in North America and 40% of whom are women. Earlier this year Bob Cohn was named President, The Economist, Kim Miller appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Deep Bagchee named Chief Product Officer, Karine Sefarty named Chief Data Officer and Soulla Tsioupra-Lewis appointed Chief Talent Officer.

