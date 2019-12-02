The Economist launches "The Climate Issue" newsletter

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Economist launches a new climate newsletter for its subscribers and registrants. Titled "The Climate Issue", it will highlight the best of The Economist's recent climate coverage in the weekly edition and online, in podcasts and on film.

The newsletter, curated by Catherine Brahic, The Economist's environment editor, will publish fortnightly on Monday afternoon at approximately 12pm ET/5pm GMT. Each issue will have an introduction from Catherine Brahic and feature 3-7 pieces of climate-related content from The Economist's editorial team. When relevant, the newsletter will also feature recommended reading from outside The Economist, including links to climate content from other parts of The Economist Group.

Environment editor Catherine Brahic explained why The Economist is dedicating a newsletter to climate: "Climate touches everything that The Economist reports on. From election campaigns to investment decisions, from scientific research to geopolitics, the climate is never the whole story. But it provides increasingly important context for all of these things and more." The launch of the newsletter follows soon after The Economist dedicated its September 21st weekly edition to climate. Each section of that issue included an article on climate.

The Climate Issue will sit alongside The Economist's two other newsletters, The Economist This Week and The Economist Today.

Mark Cripps, Chief Marketing Officer for The Economist Group said: "Through research and experience we know that one of the most effective ways to increase engagement with our current subscribers and prospects is to provide curated content in the form of a newsletter. The Climate Issue will allow us to further connect with our readers on a topic they care deeply about."

Subscribers and registrants can sign up to receive The Climate Issue here: www.economist.com/theclimateissue

